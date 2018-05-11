International Coach Federation Staff Gives Back During International Coaching Week

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, 2018, staff members from the International Coach Federation's Global Headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, spent a portion of their work day volunteering for two local organizations as part of ICF's International Coaching Week (ICW) celebration.

Launched in 1999, ICW is a week-long celebration that educates the public about the value of working with a professional coach and acknowledges the results and progress made through the coaching process.

"ICF Members and staff are passionate about creating and sustaining healthy and thriving local communities wherever they live," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Mook said. "As ICF coaches around the world celebrate ICW by sharing the power of coaching in their communities, our staff is delighted to volunteer our time and talents to help communities in need."

A group of ICF staff members at the HQ offices gathered in a conference room to prepare sandwiches for the Hope Center's HopeMobile Mobile Outreach Program. The Hope Center's mission is to care of homeless and at-risk persons by providing comprehensive life-sustaining and life-rebuilding services that address underlying causes. The Mobile Outreach Team assists Lexington's homeless population with basic needs including food, clothing and healthcare and provides referrals for shelter, counseling and job training.

ICF staff also sorted and packed books for the International Book Project, a Lexington-based nonprofit that promotes education and literacy by annually sending more than 300,000 books to schools, libraries, churches and Peace Corps volunteers around the world.

The community service projects were spearheaded by the ICF Foundation. The Foundation is the 501(c)(3) supporting organization of ICF. The Foundation's mission is to connect and equip professional coaches and organizations to accelerate and amplify social progress through coaching.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 33,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

