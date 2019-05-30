International Coach Federation's #ExperienceCoaching Series Features Stories of Empowerment from Around the World

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coach Federation (ICF), the preeminent global organization dedicated to advancing coaching, launched #ExperienceCoaching this week.

#ExperienceCoaching is a six-part series featuring life-changing stories that highlight the power of professional coaching. These stories of real people from around the world and their ICF-credentialed coaches premiered May 28, 2019, at www.experiencecoaching.com. ICF will release subsequent videos every two weeks through August 6.

The first episode of #ExperienceCoaching features ICF-credentialed coach Terry Yoffe, PCC, and her client, Amy Wilkins. The coach and client are both based in New York, New York. #ExperienceCoaching is a six-part series from the International Coach Federation featuring life-changing stories that highlight the power of professional coaching.

"These videos showcase the powerful impact coaching has on people's lives," ICF CEO and Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook said. "ICF continues to set standards for professional coaches and equips credentialed coaches to serve their clients with excellence, integrity and the highest quality. In our fast-paced world, effecting change for the better in the lives of coaching clients—whether on a personal or professional level–is more important than ever."

Each video shares the story of an individual whose life changed for the better through coaching. The series features a global community of coaches and clients, with episodes filmed in the United States, Canada, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

"Coaching is a profession with relevance and appeal to individuals and teams around the world," 2019 ICF Global Board Chair Jean-Francois Cousin, MCC, said. "We are passionate about the positive impact of coaching and hope these stories about individual growth and success will inspire others to experience coaching for themselves."

The first video in the series features New York, New York, coach Terry Yoffe, PCC, from TRY Coaching and her client, Amy Wilkins.

For more information, visit www.experiencecoaching.com and sign up for notifications. Details about the series will be available across ICF's social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

To find a coach, ICF offers the Credentialed Coach Finder as a free tool to find qualified coaches who fit your criteria.

For coaches interested in being part of ICF, learn more about ICF Membership requirements here, and about the ICF Credential here.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 36,000-plus members located in 145 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

