International Coaching Federation Announces 2022 Award Winners

The 2022 ICF Prism, Circle of Distinction, and Young Leader awards shine a light on those setting the standard as the best of the professional coaching industry across the world.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) today announced the winners of its annual International Prism Award, Circle of Distinction, and Young Leaders Award. The winners come from regions around the world and reflect the gold standard of the coaching profession.

"This year's honorees are those who truly embody ICF's core values and strive to support societal progress and empower their clients through coaching," said Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO of ICF. "It is never easy for our evaluators to choose the winners because we receive so many exceptional submissions from coaches who are paving the way for what professional coaching can accomplish. These winners have proven that coaching is a force for good that can impact lives in a positive and lasting way."

ICF International Prism Award

Intel Corporation is this year's International Prism Award winner. Intel is a global enterprise based in the U.S. that creates world-changing technology to improve the life of every person on the planet.

The ICF International Prism Award celebrates businesses and organizations that have built strong coaching cultures that demonstrate the positive effects of coaching. This award sets an organization apart from others and differentiates the quality of its achievements, performance and results.

Coaching has been a catalyst to the profound transformation Intel is making — one which includes the reinvention of both its business and its culture. Intel leadership expressed that coaching is integral to its company culture, is a true competitive differentiator, and is sustained by its consistent investment in a tiered coaching approach, which enables heightened workforce engagement and talent development.

Learn more about Intel and the Prism Award.

ICF Circle of Distinction

The ICF Circle of Distinction celebrates the best of the coaching profession and ICF. Circle of Distinction honorees are experienced coach practitioners who have made their mark on ICF and the coaching profession. To be chosen, coaches must show their impact on and contributions to the organization, the coaching profession, and society, as well as demonstrate thought leadership.

The 2022 Circle of Distinction honorees include:

Elena Espinal , MCC, PhD ( Mexico ): Elena's dedication to integrating cultures from around the world has established new uses for coaching, including with governments, as they strive to integrate the indigenous cultures of their countries.

Elena's dedication to integrating cultures from around the world has established new uses for coaching, including with governments, as they strive to integrate the indigenous cultures of their countries. Fran Fisher , MCC ( USA ): Fran is one of the early thought leaders, trainers and pioneers of ICF. Those who know her claim that she is, without a doubt, one of the early influencers of coaching methodologies that will eventually result in positive social change worldwide.

Fran is one of the early thought leaders, trainers and pioneers of ICF. Those who know her claim that she is, without a doubt, one of the early influencers of coaching methodologies that will eventually result in positive social change worldwide. Soren Holm , MCC ( Sweden ): Soren has dedicated considerable time in establishing public awareness of the coaching profession, growing ICF's presence in Europe , and contributing to major developments in ICF Credentialing.

Soren has dedicated considerable time in establishing public awareness of the coaching profession, growing ICF's presence in , and contributing to major developments in ICF Credentialing. Philippe Rosinski , MCC ( Belgium ): Philippe has created a global approach to leadership and coaching that supports an increase in creativity, impact, fulfillment, and meaning. He is considered around the world to be the pioneer of intercultural and global coaching.

Learn more about the 2022 Circle of Distinction honorees.

ICF Young Leader Award

The ICF Young Leader Award celebrates coach practitioners aged 40 and under who are poised to lead ICF and coaching profession into the future. The honorees embody the core values of ICF and represent a diverse community of emerging thought leaders.

This year's honorees are:

Marina Jankovic , MCC ( United Kingdom ): Among her many accomplishments, Marina has had a positive impact through coaching in underprivileged communities. In 2021, she created a leadership coaching conference for the Microloan Foundation through which she raised funds to empower hundreds of women and children in Malawi , Zimbabwe and Zambia .

Among her many accomplishments, Marina has had a positive impact through coaching in underprivileged communities. In 2021, she created a leadership coaching conference for the Microloan Foundation through which she raised funds to empower hundreds of women and children in , and . Ricardo Melo , PCC ( Argentina ): Ricardo has spent a decade working in an interruptive way to democratize coaching. He is the creator of the first network and online portal for Spanish-speaking coaches. A pro-bono coach and collaborator of the First Virtual Marathon against Bullying, he provided training tools to help end bullying and improve self-esteem.

Ricardo has spent a decade working in an interruptive way to democratize coaching. He is the creator of the first network and online portal for Spanish-speaking coaches. A pro-bono coach and collaborator of the First Virtual Marathon against Bullying, he provided training tools to help end bullying and improve self-esteem. Shruti Sonthalia , PCC ( India ): A deeply passionate coach educator, Shruti has mentored and assessed coaches from around the world and played a pivotal role in establishing transformational coaching in India . Also focused on coaching for social impact, she has designed and delivered coaching for the Peace Corps and other humanitarian organizations in places like Fiji and Madagascar .

Learn more about the 2022 ICF Young Leader Award winners.

The winners of these awards join an elite community that embodies the highest standard of professional coaching.

For more information about the ICF awards, visit https://coachingfederation.org/awards.

About The International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching.

Visit coachingfederation.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Borelly Vega

8595143011

[email protected]

SOURCE International Coaching Federation