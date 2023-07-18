International Coaching Federation Announces Inaugural Coaching Impact Award Winners

-The new award program recognizes the best of professional coaching

across three key categories-

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) today announced the winners of its brand-new annual ICF Coaching Impact Awards, recognizing excellence in the field of professional coaching. The awards are divided into three categories: Professional Coaches, Coaching Education, and Organizations. Within these categories, winners are selected to align with various levels of experience and tenure within the industry, setting the gold standard for the coaching profession.

"The 2023 ICF Coaching Impact Award winners recognize and elevate ICF's confidence in coaching's capacity to achieve social good. Through their work, the winners have shown the impact of coaching and represent the finest of our coaching industry," said Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO of ICF. "Their accomplishments speak for themselves and highlight the true transformative power and value that coaching can offer."

The ICF Coaching Impact Awards, in the three categories implemented in 2023, are awarded to the following individuals and organizations:

Organizations celebrates businesses and organizations that have built strong coaching cultures and demonstrate the positive effects of coaching.

The 2023 ICF Coaching Impact Awards - Organizations winners include:

Distinguished Organization

Winner: AstraZeneca (nominated by Jennifer Fickeler , PCC )

Finalist: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (nominated by Courtney Holladay , PCC )



Winner: OQ (nominated by Benita Stafford-Smith , MCC )

Finalist: Best Buy Canada (nominated by Deena Deachman , ACC )

Professional Coaches honors individual coach practitioners making an impact in the profession and at ICF.

The 2023 ICF Coaching Impact Awards - Professional Coaches winners include:

Distinguished Coach

Winners: Tunde Eros, MCC ( Austria ) and Tracy Sinclair , MCC (UK)

Finalist: Jane Creswell , MCC ( USA )

Winner: Lina El Assaad , PCC ( UAE )

Finalists: Salman Amjad, PCC ( Saudi Arabia ) and Goldie Uttamchandani , PCC ( Spain )

Winner: Moon Li , ACC (UK)

Finalist: Koushik Chatterjee , ACC ( India )

Coaching Education recognizes coach educators and ICF-accredited providers who are leading and innovating coaching education.

The 2023 ICF Coaching Impact Awards – Coaching Education winners include:

Distinguished Coaching Education Provider

Winner: CoachME / Beckett McInroy Consultancy - Qatar (nominated by Trudy Beckett-McInroy )

Finalists: Coach Masters Academy - Singapore (nominated by Ben Koh )

Corporate Coach Academy – Malaysia (nominated by Dr. Michael Heah )



Winner: Linda McLoughlin , MCC ( Ireland )

Finalists: Gillian McMichael , MCC (UK) and Rachel Petero , PCC ( New Zealand )

Winner: Hélène Thériault , PCC ( Canada )

Finalists: Timea Piroska , PCC ( Hungary ) and Guy Woods , PCC ( Ireland )

Learn more about the 2023 ICF Coaching Impact Award winners.

The ICF Coaching Impact Award winners will be publicly recognized during a ceremony at ICF Converge 2023, taking place August 23-26 in Orlando, Florida, USA. They will also participate in a panel session at Converge 23, and they will receive sustainable trophies made from recycled materials.

For more information about ICF awards, visit coachingfederation.org/awards.

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 150 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching.

SOURCE International Coach Federation