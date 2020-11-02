International Coaching Federation Celebrates High-Performing Chapters During Virtual Events

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF Professional Coaches, the International Coaching Federation's membership association for trained coach practitioners, celebrated last year's highest-performing chapters during a pair of virtual award ceremonies last week.

The 2019 ICF Chapter Recognition honorees are:

ICF Arizona ICF Korea ICF Portugal ICF Australasia ICF Los Angeles ICF Raleigh ICF Colorado ICF Malaysia ICF San Antonio ICF Egypt ICF New York City ICF South Florida ICF Germany ICF North Texas ICF Spain ICF Hungary ICF Ohio Valley ICF Toronto ICF Iceland ICF Panama ICF United Kingdom

"It is because of the strength and dedication of our chapters that we continue to spread the awareness of influence of the coaching profession and the ICF. We have deep appreciation and gratitude for all our ICF Chapters. Each and every one is a winner in our hearts as they are the face and voice of the ICF in our local communities. Despite our physical isolation and pivot toward a virtual environment, ICF Chapters and Chapter Leaders continue to provide community and belonging to our members around the world," ICF Professional Coaches Vice President Ann Rindone, ACC, said.

Honorees were selected based on their annual chapter activity reports and evaluated by a panel of volunteer subject-matter experts according to ICF's criteria for high-performing chapters.

The panel of judges included:

Osama Al-Mosa , MCC ( Jordan )

, MCC ( ) Elena Chelokidi, PCC ( Russia )

) Airam Sanchez Santos , PCC ( Mexico )

, PCC ( ) Sundar Visvanathan , ACC ( India )

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

