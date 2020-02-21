International Coaching Federation, International SPA Association Announce Coaching Partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credentialed coaches from the International Coaching Federation (ICF) will provide complimentary coaching sessions to spa industry leaders at the inaugural International SPA Association (ISPA) Talent Symposium.

The ISPA Talent Symposium will take place April 15, 2020, at The Ritz-Carlton, Bacara in Santa Barbara, California. Symposium participants can use the event app to schedule a one-on-one coaching session with an ICF-credentialed coach.

ICF-credentialed coaches have met stringent training and experience requirements and have demonstrated a thorough understanding of the coaching competencies that set the standard in the profession. Achieving credentials through ICF signifies a coach's commitment to integrity, understanding and mastery of coaching skills, and their dedication to clients.

"Partnering with a credentialed coach fosters professionalism and growth—two values that ICF and ISPA share," ICF Director of Strategic Partnerships Mark Ruth said. "We look forward to partnering with ISPA to help Talent Symposium participants experience the impact of professional coaching and to start the conversation about coaching in their own organizations when they return home."

ISPA announced the partnership in a February 11 press release.

"We are honored to collaborate with such an influential organization as ICF," said ISPA President Lynne McNees. "Their coaches will provide attendees of the ISPA Talent Symposium a truly unique experience that is invaluable to their professional growth."

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in 143 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abby Tripp Heverin, Assistant Director of Communications and Awards, ICF Global

+1.859.219.3529

234603@email4pr.com

SOURCE International Coaching Federation