International Coaching Federation Introduces: Coaching in Organizations

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) created a new offering for its corporate, government and non-profit stakeholders in January 2020: Coaching in Organizations (CIO). The purpose of CIO is to lead the global advancement of coaching in organizations, transforming the way people and teams work and thrive.

"CIO is ICF's response to the increased interest, applicability and focus on coaching in organizations. According to research we conducted in 2019 with the Human Capital Institute, 83% of organizations plan to increase the use of coaching skills by managers and leaders over the next five years. In that same study, at least 75% of respondents agreed that employees and executives in their organizations value coaching," ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook said. "At a time when organizations face an unprecedented amount of change and uncertainty, it has become clear that coaching offers powerful support to lasting solutions."

To lead this family organization, ICF selected Renée Robertson as vice president and chief staff officer. Robertson is an experienced business and talent management leader and coach with a unique perspective on how organizations can benefit from coaching practices. She has been a longtime member of ICF and has served in several volunteer roles, including president of ICF's New Jersey chapter. She is the author of The Coaching Solution: How to Drive Talent Development, Organizational Change and Business Results, which provides a step-by-step approach to building effective coaching programs and depicts her coaching journey and path to leading two organizations to win the ICF International Prism Award.

CIO's board of directors is charged with setting the strategic direction for the organization. It's composed of experienced leaders from multinational corporations including Microsoft and Nestlé. The initial board includes:

Valerie Robert , PCC ( Switzerland ), Chair

, PCC ( ), Chair Andrea Wanerstrand, PCC ( USA ), Vice Chair

), Vice Chair Lillian LeBlanc , PCC ( USA ), Secretary/Treasurer

, PCC ( ), Secretary/Treasurer Sackeena Gordon-Jones, Ph.D., MCC ( USA ), Director

Reflecting on our reality, Robertson said: "Today, more than ever, coaching presents a means to help organizations navigate their journey through change and uncertainty. As a business leader myself and having implemented coaching programs across top global companies, I have witnessed the impact coaching can bring to organizations. Now is the time for business leaders to redefine the ways of working and explore how to integrate coaching into their ecosystems. At CIO, our mission is to inspire and enable organizations by providing the gold standards to continually develop their coaching capacity and capability as a mindset, skill set and ultimately an integral part of their culture. I am grateful to lead CIO in this mission to transform how people and organizations work."

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tyler A. Parker, Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator, ICF

+1.859.551.3902

[email protected]

SOURCE International Coaching Federation

Related Links

https://coachfederation.org

