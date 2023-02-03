International Coaching Federation Launches Team Coaching Advanced Certification and Accreditation

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the increasing demand for team coaching — one of the fastest growing disciplines in coaching — the International Coaching Federation (ICF) introduces two new team coaching offerings.

The ICF Advanced Certification in Team Coaching, for individual coach practitioners, and ICF Advanced Accreditation in Team Coaching, for coaching education providers, bring visibility to team coaching competencies; set standards of practice; and build trust, value and integrity among clients and coaches alike.

"Effective teamwork has a significant impact on organizational performance — whether it's in a hospital operating room, across virtual offices of a multinational company, or around a small conference table of a local nonprofit. But great teams don't just happen," said Carrie Abner, vice president of ICF Credentials and Standards.

Team coaching is critical to harness teams' collective expertise, energy and experience to accelerate performance and improve results within a team and across an organization.

"Now, through ICF Advanced Accreditation in Team Coaching education and the Advanced Certification for Team Coaching, practitioners can develop and demonstrate their competence in this complex discipline and the value they can offer to teams and organizations," Abner said.

In any profession, proper preparation typically begins with education. With the ICF Advanced Accreditation in Team Coaching, coaches are now able to easily identify and trust in specialized education programs that will prepare them for the team coaching discipline as well as for the advanced individual certification.

"The Advanced Accreditation and Certification in Team Coaching are the result of a partnered effort across ICF to truly deliver on what team coaching practitioners need to succeed," said Luke Davis, ACC, CAE, vice president of ICF Coaching Education. "We know that the better the education or training a coach receives, the more likely they are to make an impact through their work. This is especially true for working with teams."

These offerings demonstrate yet another way that ICF continues to set professional coaching standards and advance the coaching profession. Coaches will be better equipped to work in this complex discipline, and coaching clients will be able to more easily distinguish between those coaches who have expertise in team coaching from those who do not.

More about the new offerings:

ICF Advanced Certification in Team Coaching

Coach practitioners will be able to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities in team coaching with the ICF Advanced Certification in Team Coaching, which is offered by ICF Credentials and Standards.

The rigor of the ICF ACTC is significant, with requirements for education, experience, guided reflective practice and an independent assessment designed for team coaches by team coaches. Learn more on our website .

ICF Advanced Accreditation in Team Coaching

Education is an important component to any coach's development, and team coaching requires a specific set of competencies and knowledge.

With the Advanced Accreditation in Team Coaching through ICF Coaching Education, education providers can demonstrate that their education meets the needs to prepare coaches for this complex discipline.

Plus, this accreditation aligns with the requirements of the ICF Advanced Certification in Team Coaching, so individual coach practitioners now have a straightforward path toward achieving the advanced individual certification. Learn more on our website .

About The International Coaching Federation

Founded in 1995, The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Through its six unique family organizations and 50,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories, ICF works toward enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards.

Visit coachingfederation.org for more information.

Media contact:

Vanessa Borelly Vega

[email protected]

8595143011

SOURCE International Coaching Federation