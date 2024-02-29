International Coaching Federation Opens Nominations for the 2024 ICF Coaching Impact Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is pleased to announce that its highly anticipated 2024 ICF Coaching Impact Awards are now open for nominations. Since 2005, ICF has annually honored individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to advancing the art, science, and practice of professional coaching in their communities and beyond.

The program and its winners reflect the diversity and excellence of the global coaching community and provide winners with key promotional benefits that include:

Public recognition of outstanding achievements within the coaching community

Increased visibility and influence in the industry, leading to potential business opportunities

A digital badge for promotional use

Validation of their dedication, impact, and significance

For the 2024 cycle, awards will be presented in four categories:

Coaching Education: Recognizing coach educators and ICF-accredited providers who lead and innovate in coaching education.

Organizations: Celebrating businesses and organizations that have built strong coaching cultures and demonstrated the positive effects of coaching.

Professional Coaches: Honoring individual coach practitioners who, at different stages of their professional careers, are making an impact in the profession and at ICF.

Social Impact (New!): Acknowledging remarkable individuals and organizations making a substantial societal impact in the world using principles of coaching.

Of note is the introduction of the new Social Impact category, a testament to the transformative power of coaching in creating positive change globally.

"The inclusion of the Social Impact category in the 2024 ICF Coaching Impact Awards underscores our belief in the profound ability of coaching to bring about positive change on a societal level, " said ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook. " We are eager to honor those individuals and organizations whose dedication to making a difference aligns with our vision of coaching transforming societies."

To learn more about the awards and submit a nomination, please visit coachingfederation.org/awards.

About the International Coaching Federation:

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization, leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members and credential-holders located in more than 160 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. For more information, visit www.coachingfederation.org.

