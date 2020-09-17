International Coaching Federation's #ExperienceCoaching Series Wins Summit Creative Award

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first season of #ExperienceCoaching, an International Coaching Federation (ICF) web series, has won a Summit Creative Award.

The Summit Creative Awards is an international advertising competition honoring small and medium-sized advertising agencies and in-house marketing and communications teams. The 2020 competition marked the 26th year of this program and drew more than 4,100 submissions from 27 countries and territories.

#ExperienceCoaching, an International Coaching Federation web series highlighting impactful client testimonials, has been named a Summit Creative Award winner.

#ExperienceCoaching is a web series and campaign that shares the stories of coaching clients from around the world. Season one, which premiered in May 2019, featured clients from Canada, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

#ExperienceCoaching garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram in 2019, making it ICF's most successful and far-reaching campaign to date.

"Coaching has a profound impact on individuals, organizations and systems. #ExeprienceCoaching celebrates these stories and brings the voice of those who benefit from coaching to a broader public. We are delighted that this effort has been recognized with a Summit Creative Award, and we share this honor with the coaches and clients who generously shared their inspiring stories with the global community," ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook said.

Season two of #ExperienceCoaching premiered September 8, 2020, and will include stories from Belgium, Kenya, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Abby Tripp Heverin, Assistant Director of Communications and Awards, ICF

+1.859.219.3529

[email protected]

SOURCE International Coaching Federation

