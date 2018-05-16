International Coalition Of Experts Issues An Alert Regarding Release Of "13 Reasons Why," Season 2

"We want to make sure the public is aware and prepared for the release of season 2 so that they can be informed and available to youth who want to talk about the issues in the series, as well as for those youth who struggle with the content," said Dr. Dan Reidenberg, Executive Director of SAVE who led the coalition. "While we hope that the series will encourage important conversations and more positive, healthy behaviors, we also are concerned that the series could have negative outcomes for some youth."

The coalition of nonprofits, educational and research institutions, membership organizations, advocacy groups and professionals issued the statement urging adults to make an effort to watch the series with youth and to talk with them about the issues raised in the show. The full statement can be found at www.13reasonswhytoolkit.org.

Research demonstrates that depictions of violence and self-harm can increase the likelihood of copycat behaviors. Adolescents are a vulnerable group and are highly impressionable, frequently copying others' behaviors or reacting in response to things they have seen. Such copycat and harmful behaviors displayed on television and/or in film can lead to harmful outcomes. "Season 1 included detailed portrayal of suicide, violence and it represented adults and professionals in a non-caring manner," according to Dr. Murad Khan, President of the International Association for Suicide Prevention. "By creating a toolkit for young people, adults and professionals, we can demonstrate constructive and positive coping skills and encourage recovery and hope."

In order to help reduce the risk of suicide contagion, the coalition implores media covering this story to be cautious and follow international messaging recommendations when reporting on the topic of suicide:

In all media reports, it is important to include factual information on suicide rates, warning signs of youth suicide (www.youthsuicidewarningsigns.org), as well as information on helplines and support services for adolescents and concerned parents.

When reporting on mass shootings, media are encouraged to follow recommendations found at:

An overview of helplines and support services for people in distress in different countries, can be accessed via: https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres

International Coalition Partners

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

American Association of Suicidology

American Psychiatric Association

Australian Institute for Suicide Research and Prevention

British Psychological Society

Danish Research Institute for Suicide Prevention

International Association for Suicide Prevention

International Academy for Suicide Research

Medical University of Vienna, Center for Public Health, Dept of Social and Preventive Medicine

Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand

National Association of School Psychologists

National Council for Behavioral Health

National Suicide Research Foundation, Ireland

Orygen, The National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health, Australia

Samaritans/Befriender's Worldwide

Stanford Psychiatry's Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing

School of Public Health, University College Cork, Ireland

Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide

Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory, University of Glasgow, Scotland

Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

The Jason Foundation

The Jed Foundation (JED)

The Lancet Psychiatry

The Trevor Project

Coalition Lead and contact in USA: Dr. Dan Reidenberg

612-741-1354, dreidenberg@save.org

Contact for International Association: Prof. Ella Arneson

+ 353 (0) 21 420 5541, ella.arensman@ucc.ie

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-coalition-of-experts-issues-an-alert-regarding-release-of-13-reasons-why-season-2-300649790.html

SOURCE SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

