International Coffee Day 2019: 89 Percent of Americans Get their Cup of Joe from Home

Reddi-wip polled more than 1,000 Americans ahead of International Coffee Day on September 29, to understand more about their coffee consumption habits. The research found that in an average week, 89 percent of Americans get their coffee from home, citing convenience, cost and customizability as primary decision-making factors.

When it comes to how Americans take their coffee, 79 percent drink their coffee with add-ins, like coffee creamer, sugar, etc. over drinking it black. While customization is already popular among coffee drinkers, Reddi-wip is now giving coffee lovers a new way to customize their coffee with its new Barista line of cream-based products – Nitro Creamer and Sweet Foam – to give consumers a coffeehouse experience any time of day, without the coffee shop lines or price.

Supporting statistics from the survey include:

The Average Joe: 89 percent of Americans get their coffee from home during an average week and when thinking about why they prepare coffee at home:

89 percent of Americans get their coffee from home during an average week and when thinking about why they prepare coffee at home:

Money Management: 70 percent state it's because they're saving money

Part of the Routine: 67 percent state it's because it's part of their routine

Creative Customization: 64 percent state it's because they can make it exactly how they like it

60 percent state it's because they like the smell of coffee in their home

When thinking about the coffee they make at home, 48 percent would rate themselves an "F" (five or below out of 10) on how experimental they are in the kitchen and only 28 percent would rate themselves as an "A" (9-10) or "B" (8)

87 percent of those surveyed look forward to making coffee in the morning

More than half (55 percent) of Americans wish they made their coffee at home more often and Millennials wish they made coffee at home more often than other generations (68 percent vs. 46 percent)

79 percent of Americans prefer their coffee with add-ins over drinking it black and Millennials are more likely to drink their coffee with add-ins than other generations (83 percent vs. 75 percent)

73 percent of respondents find making coffee therapeutic

The versatile, easy-to-use Reddi-wip Barista series began shipping to retailers in May and will be hitting shelves this month at Walmart and Publix stores nationwide, along with online availability through Amazon Fresh. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for a thirteen-ounce can.

Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer can be used in place of a traditional coffee creamer. It delivers sweetness and cream and infuses coffee with a rich, velvety texture that is usually associated with coffeehouse drinks. It can be used in both cold and hot coffee beverages as well as non-coffee beverages like root beer or orange soda floats.

Reddi-wip Sweet Foam can be used alone or with Nitro Creamer or other traditional coffee creamers. Sweet Foam adds a slightly sweet, finishing touch but the foam settles on top of the beverage as opposed to dispersing throughout. When used in conjunction with another creamer, Sweet Foam creates an even sweeter coffee experience, making it perfect for lattes, caramel macchiatos and more.

Unlike other traditional creamers, the Reddi-wip Barista Series is dairy-based, not oil-based.

Visit https://www.reddiwip.com/ to learn more about the full line of Reddi-wip offerings and https://www.reddiwip.com/product-categories/barista for more details on the Barista line.

Reddi-wip commissioned a 10-minute, online survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,051 U.S. adults ages 18+ who drink coffee at least once a week. The margin of error for this sample is +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level. The survey was fielded by Edelman Intelligence between July 10, 2019 and July 15, 2019.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

