INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AIMS TO COMBAT DIABETES EPIDEMIC IN THE SOUTH PACIFIC

Dr. William Tettelbach (right), volunteers from the charitable foundation Ámanaki Foóu, and local health care professionals during their annual diabetes education and treatment mission at Vaiola Hospital, Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

Over 6.5 million AROA products have been used globally in a range of procedures to date, and the company has regulatory approval in 50 countries, including their main market, the United States. The company was founded in 2008 by veterinary surgeon Brian Ward, with a mission to unlock regenerative healing for everybody.

AROA's products are based on its patented ECM technology, derived from the forestomach of sheep. The biomaterial contains over 150 proteins known to be important in the healing process and provides a scaffold, allowing healthy new tissue to develop.

Diabetic wounds to the feet commonly occur in patients with uncontrolled diabetes and are challenging to heal. A growing body of peer-reviewed clinical evidence shows that AROA's advanced wound care products can be highly effective in treating diabetic ulcers, as referenced in this 2022 peer reviewed article published in The International Wound Journal.[i]

For the past two years, AROA has been donating their advanced wound care products to a charitable organization named Ámanaki Foóu (Which means new hope in Tongan language) whose aim is to improve diabetes care for people in the pacific nation of Tonga. Diabetes has become increasingly prevalent in the tiny island nation, with the World Diabetes Foundation estimating that 18% of Tonga's population live with diabetes.

Ámanaki Foóu relies on coordinated efforts of both US and Tongan based health providers who set aside time towards the yearly mission. But how did this all come about?

Dr. William Tettelbach is an internationally known Infectious Diseases and Wound Care Specialist. Dr. Tettlebach is based in Utah, and has practiced medicine for almost 30 years, and is currently Chief Medical Officer for RestorixHealth.

Utah is also home to one of the world's largest Tongan populations, with over 18,000 people from the pacific island nation residing in the US city.

In 2014, Dr Tettelbach encountered a Utah-based Tongan patient who was expected to require an amputation due to complications associated with a diabetic ulcer. Ultimately, the limb was saved, and this encounter triggered a series of events that led to an invitation from the Tongan Ministry of Health to help improve diabetes care in Tonga.

Thus began a yearly mission to Tonga. Now in its 10th year, the mission has expanded to include nutrition and exercise in the community and diabetic awareness being taught in Tongan schools. The success of the Foundation can be linked to getting the whole community involved, including the local church and government leadership.

The international wound care community is relatively small, so when the team at AROA became aware of the work of Dr. Tettelbach and Ámanaki Foóu in Tonga, the company was keen to help support the mission with product donations.

"AROA is on a mission to unlock regenerative healing for everybody, so supporting this worthy cause, in our own backyard aligns with that", says Dr. Barnaby May, AROA's Chief Scientific Officer. "Through our collaboration with the team at Ámanaki Foóu, we can give back to the Pasifika community and support our island neighbors".

Says Dr Tettelbach "If we just save one limb, it's worth it. Studies show the 5-year mortality rate after a leg amputation is 50%, and in countries with less advanced healthcare systems, this can be closer to 80%." says Dr Tettelbach.

On what keeps Dr Tettelbach going back to Tonga year after year, he says: "I fell in the love with the culture and just wanted to help positively impact the delivery of healthcare. In Tongan culture, there's always a place for someone to just be. My number one reason for being in healthcare is to be of service to others, and this is one way I can do that".

