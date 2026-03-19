International Comedy Adventure Food Truck: Stolen Love… and Moo Deng Opens March 20 in Select U.S. Theaters Ahead of Global Netflix Premiere.

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarchs Screen Entertainment today announced the upcoming U.S. theatrical release of the international comedy adventure Food Truck: Stolen Love… and Moo Deng, which will debut globally on Netflix later this year. Tickets for the limited run are available for purchase HERE.

Food Truck: Stolen Love... and Moo Deng (Trailer) Speed Speed Food Truck: Stolen Love...and Moo Deng Yulee Choi starring in her debut film alongside Mario Maurer and Chun Padchun Hiranprateep

The film will premiere on March 20, 2026, in select theaters across the United States ahead of its global streaming launch, giving audiences an opportunity to experience the fast-paced, heartfelt comedy on the big screen before its worldwide streaming debut. The film will premiere in select cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and Boston, among others.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/monarchs-screen-entertainment/9388251-en-stolen-love-and-moo-deng-us-theatrical-release

"Tickets are moving quickly in several key markets, and the early response has been incredibly positive," said Scott Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Falling Forward Films.

Food Truck: Stolen Love… and Moo Deng tells the story of a chaotic road trip that unfolds when three friends, a runaway Korean boy, and a famous baby hippo unexpectedly find themselves traveling together in a Thai food truck. As the unlikely group embarks on a journey filled with humor, secrets, and danger, a young mother races against time to find her missing son.

Blending comedy, adventure, and emotional storytelling, the film explores themes of friendship, family, and the surprising connections that can emerge during life's most unexpected journeys.

The film stars Korean singer and actress Yulee Choi, whose performance anchors the emotional heart of the story, alongside an international ensemble cast that includes Thai superstar Mario Maurer.

The film also features Tony Sarandos and Keyun "Country" Parker of Parker's Communication & Entertainment Services as Consulting Producers.

Following its theatrical rollout, Food Truck: Stolen Love… and Moo Deng will launch globally on Netflix later in 2026, bringing the film's unique cross-cultural story to audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit the film's official website at www.foodtruckthemovie.com.

About Monarchs Screen Entertainment

Monarchs Screen Entertainment is an international film production and rights management company dedicated to developing and distributing distinctive motion pictures for global audiences across theatrical and streaming platforms.

Media Contact:

Meg McGuire

PR & Marketing Manager

Radiance Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE Monarchs Screen Entertainment