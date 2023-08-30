International Community Leaders Gather in Istanbul to Contribute to G20 Agendas

ISTANBUL, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional G20 Interfaith Forum stakeholder meeting, "Partnerships in Action: towards One Earth, One Family, One Future", was held on the 28-29th of August 2023, in Istanbul, under the patronage of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, in partnership with the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities.

The regional stakeholder meeting in Istanbul gathered 30 participants, including senior Christian and Muslim faith leaders, along with select representatives from faith-based organizations. The meeting included participants from 15 countries including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Portugal, Singapore, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Venezuela.

With an aim to advance interfaith dialogue in the context of the G20 process, all discussions that took place echoed the themes of India's G20 Presidency, "One Earth, One Family and One Future", and looked ahead to the G20 India Summit in September 2023 and beyond.

The meeting, organized by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC), was focused on the four C's - COVID, Climate, Conflict, Children, and covered topics such as development of a child-centered vision, food security, urgent humanitarian and peacebuilding action, action on climate change, among many other topics which are relevant to ensuring the inclusion and protection of the most vulnerable members of communities.

During the event, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew stressed the importance of not only reminiscing about shared past, but the imperative for faith communities to forge ahead, uniting in the face of present-day challenges:

"Dialogue must manifest in concrete actions. Words are but the beginning; the real testament of our commitment will be the projects we initiate, the communities we uplift, and the environment we safeguard. Through initiatives grounded in our shared values, we can inspire transformation on both individual and collective levels. To realize the vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," we must transcend mere tolerance. True dialogue entails deep respect, mutual understanding, and collective action. Our scriptures offer countless narratives that champion unity, respect, and cooperation. By immersing ourselves in these narratives, we can draw inspiration for our common journey."

His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon also stated that by embracing the wisdom of the past and the energies of the present, interfaith communities can indeed steer the world towards a brighter, greener tomorrow:

"In an increasingly interconnected world, where the actions of one reverberate to affect all, Christians and Muslims are presented with an unparalleled opportunity. By joining hands in solidarity and recognizing our shared commitment to peace, respect, and environmental stewardship, both communities can look forward to a brighter future for all of humanity."

Speaking about the regional stakeholder meeting, Chief Executive of the IAFSC, Dana Humaid stated that:

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His All-Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew, His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel, and our esteemed partners for their invaluable assistance in organizing this gathering in Istanbul. The past two days have underscored the immense importance of interfaith collaboration in bringing together individuals from all corners of the world. However, it is imperative that we transform our endeavors within these walls into tangible initiatives that resonate throughout society at large. Having borne witness to the dynamism, and determination of the participants in this meeting, I believe we can harmonize our voices and present actionable recommendations to inform the agendas of the upcoming G20 Summit in September."

Together with its global partners, the IAFSC has organized two major forums in India in support of India's G20 Presidency and are organizing similar events for 2024 in Brazil (the next G20 host country). These forums offer a platform for faith leaders, representatives of faith-inspired organizations, government officials, international organizations, academia and civil society to come together to share experiences and provide concrete, actionable recommendations. These recommendations will form the basis of global advocacy efforts aimed at shaping the agenda of the 2023 G20 Summit and beyond.

To ensure that regional perspectives and challenges are adequately captured in the recommendations and future advocacy efforts, a series of regional meetings are also being held in different parts of the world, covering Manila, New York, London, Sao Paulo, Istanbul and Nairobi.

The IAFSC was established to empower faith leaders to work for the safety and security of our communities, tackling issues such as child sexual abuse, extremism, radicalization and human trafficking. The IAFSC aims to facilitate the building of bridges between key stakeholders including faith communities, NGOs and experts in various domains. The IAFSC is conscious of the importance of empowering faith leaders, both at the institutional and grass-root levels, with knowledge, and to mobilize them to play a more active role in community safety.

SOURCE The IAFSC (Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities)