International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on March 22, 2018

Representatives from participating companies based in Denmark, Germany, South Africa and the UK will respond to questions during formal presentations, and will also interact with investors via virtual trade booths. The conference is targeted to all types of investors as well as analysts interested in non-US companies.

There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

To register, please use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/MarchDBVIC

Pre-registration is suggested to save time.

March 22nd Agenda (US Eastern Standard Time):

8:30 AM : GEA Group AG ( Germany : G1A, OTC Pink: GEAGY)

: GEA Group AG ( : G1A, OTC Pink: GEAGY) 9:00 AM : adidas AG ( Germany : ADS, OTCQX: ADDYY)

: adidas AG ( : ADS, OTCQX: ADDYY) 9:30 AM : Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited ( South Africa : MUR.JO, OTC Pink: MURZY)

: Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited ( : MUR.JO, OTC Pink: MURZY) 10:00 AM : Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ( South Africa : HAR.JO, NYSE: HMY)

: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ( : HAR.JO, NYSE: HMY) 10:30 AM : Legal & General Group plc (UK: LGEN, OTC Pink: LGGNY)

: Legal & General Group plc (UK: LGEN, OTC Pink: LGGNY) 11:00 AM : Continental AG ( Germany : CON.DE, OTC: CTTAY)

: Continental AG ( : CON.DE, OTC: CTTAY) 11:30 AM : Merck KGaA, ( Germany : MRK.DE, OTC Pink: MKKGY)

: Merck KGaA, ( : MRK.DE, OTC Pink: MKKGY) 12:00 PM : Marks and Spencer Group plc (UK: MKS, OTCQX: MAKSY)

: Marks and Spencer Group plc (UK: MKS, OTCQX: MAKSY) 12:30 PM : Genmab A/S ( Denmark : GEN.CO, OTC Pink: GMXAY)

After the Conference, presentations will be available for replay.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG

Press & Media Relations

Lawton King

Phone: +1 212 250-0622

E-Mail: lawton.king@db.com

Deutsche Bank is a leading client-centric global universal bank serving 28 million clients worldwide. Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Bank is sponsoring the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipt Investor Conference solely for informational purposes. Deutsche Bank does not prepare, review, approve or edit any presentations, statements, documents or other information or materials, whether in written, electronic or verbal form, provided by any company participating in such conference, and disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of any such information or materials. Deutsche Bank is not promoting, endorsing or recommending any company participating in the conference.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933. Nothing in this communication constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction. No part of this communication may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Depositary Receipts Services referenced in this communication are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, an indirect subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG and a member, FDIC. Depositary Receipts are not deposits or obligations of or guaranteed by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, are not insured by the FDIC, and are subject to investment risks (including the possible loss of principal invested). Copyright© March 2018 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-companies-to-host-live-webcasts-at-deutsche-banks-depositary-receipts-virtual-investor-conference-on-march-22-2018-300617932.html

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference