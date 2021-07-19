International Competition for Inventors With Valuable Prizes Worth $250,000

DOHA, Qatar, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of encouraging inventors and innovators around the world, The Ministry of Culture and Sport, in cooperation with Qatar Scientific Club, is announcing the opening of registration for "Challenge and Innovation Forum (CIF) - Qatar 2021". The forum seeks to bring inventors and innovators from all around the world together to participate in this competition and win prizes worth $250,000. The event, which will take place in Doha, "Capital of Islamic Culture", is occurring between 7-11 November 2021. Many of the biggest organizations that are in the field of inventions and intellectual property will be present, such as WIPO, IFIA, and Geneva Inventions.

CIF will include various activities and workshops in addition to two main competitions. First, Inventions Exhibition where inventors will individually showcase their invention in an exhibition-style event. Second, Hackathon , where inventors will compete against other groups to create a project from idea to prototype within 48 hours.

"It is very crucial at this point of time to raise the awareness of innovation on both local and international levels, and to provide an international platform for youth to compete through. Bringing innovators from all over the world together in one spot is a great step, as it will help to bring their ideas together and lead for more innovative ideas and thinking big," said the Executive Director of CIF, Rashid AL-Rahimi.

This event is planned for inventors who are granted patent, or a deposit number of a patent or its equivalent, for the invention they are submitting. Travel tickets and accommodation will be covered for participants. All winners will receive an honoree medal according to their points: platinum medal: score from 90 to 100 points, gold medal: score from 80 to 89 points, silver medal: score from 70 to 79 points, bronze medal: score from 60 to 69 points.

Registration deadline is on 31 August 2021.

Full information about the forum can be found on https://cif.qa.

About:

Qatar Scientific Club (QSC)

Qatar Scientific Club was founded in 1987 and it is a non-profit scientific institution dedicated to promoting learning, innovation and research in the fields of science and technology. It aims to provide an innovative and attractive scientific environment that enables young people to learn and innovate to serve Qatari society.

Website: https://qsc.org.qa/

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: +974 44696200



