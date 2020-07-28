International Complimentary Virtual Diabetes Conference Experience August 1
Join TCOYD from anywhere in the world for a life-changing experience for people with diabetes, medical professionals and those who care!
Jul 28, 2020, 11:17 ET
SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Taking Control Of Your Diabetes® (TCOYD) is hosting a virtual diabetes conference experience Saturday, August 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT for people living with diabetes, their loved ones and medical professionals seeking to further their education. Although TCOYD conferences have been held annually for 25 years, this year's unique virtual event will be an engaging and entertaining experience equipped with interactive features to encourage people with diabetes to take a more active role in their health through education, motivation, empowerment and humor! Led by the nation's diabetes experts—many who live with diabetes themselves—this event offers an individualized Type 1 Track (for T1D), Type 2 Track for (for T2D), and Type 3 Track (for caregivers/loved ones) with cutting-edge information, engaging panel discussions, extended live Q&A sessions and networking with people from around the world who live with, or help others manage, diabetes. Medical professionals attending can also obtain Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.
WHAT: A Unique Virtual Conference Experience For Type 1s, Type 2s & Caregivers
WHERE: This event will be held online with complimentary registration. You can register at tcoyd.org/omaha20
WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 2020 | 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT | Additional Q&A and Networking 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. CDT.
WHO: Type 1s, Type 2s, family members/caretakers, and medical professionals. Speakers include TCOYD founder Dr. Steven Edelman (endocrinologist with T1D) and award-winning diabetes specialists
EXTRAS: Live Q&A Segments, Networking with Attendees and Experts, Cooking Demos, Fitness Classes, Interactive Online Exhibits and more
"We're excited to provide access to cutting-edge education to people anywhere they are in the world," said TCOYD Founder and Director, Dr. Steve Edelman. "This virtual conference is a great way to help people in areas where healthcare resources are sparse and connect them with the worldwide diabetes community."
About Taking Control Of Your Diabetes®Guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy and productive life, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes® (TCOYD) educates and motivates people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition and provides innovative and integrative continuing diabetes education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes. Taking Control Of Your Diabetes is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Charitable Educational Organization.
SOURCE Taking Control of Your Diabetes