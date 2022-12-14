International Concept Management Expands Portfolio & Reveals New Project - The Angkor Wildlife and Aquarium Destination in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Veterans in design, engineering, and project management for themed attractions and aquariums globally, ICM proudly announces a new project, integrating wildlife, conservation, and modern design into one stunning new project.

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1995, International Concept Management (ICM) , has since grown their reputation as industry experts in the design, engineering, and project management of themed attractions and aquariums with an unmatched attention to excellence in every respect. Now, with a continued commitment to broadening their portfolio and transitioning into a development company capable of handling such full scale of projects in their entirety, ICM reveals the Angkor Wildlife and Aquarium project - a highly anticipated destination worthy of international attention in the Cambodian, Siem Reap region.

The Angkor Wildlife and Aquarium project stands out as Cambodia's first world-class destination, sure to bring increased attention and tourism to the Kingdom and surrounding areas, complementing the Temples of Angkor and other unique attractions. The facility is located roughly 30km southeast of Siem Reap along National Road 6 in Kbon Village. The park features rare fish and other animals, including enclosures for large wildlife species such as tigers, otters, small bears, as well as sea and freshwater marine life and fish from the Amazon River. Considered a world class attraction, the wildlife park is not only for sightseeing but will also be a conservation site for rare or endangered Cambodian wildlife species. It will also serve as a space to educate individuals and deepen wildlife knowledge for locals as well as visitors.

Additionally, the Angkor Wildlife and Aquarium project will serve as an economic boost in the region creating jobs and contributing to economic growth in the district and nationally. The attraction will solidify Siem Reap province's place as home to an abundance of diverse and interesting must-see sights.

Commenting on the project, Nathan Reynolds of ICM reveals, "We are incredibly proud of the Angkor Wildlife and Aquarium project. This project represents everything we have been building at ICM for over two decades. From the initial feasibility of the project to the master planning and ultimately project management, we have been involved in every aspect of this project's fruition."

With this project serving as most the most recent evidence of ICM's growth, the company will continue to expand its portfolio and offer true expertise in this highly specialized realm. ICM is, in fact, the longest serving company in their industry with headquarters located in Hong Kong and offices throughout the U.S., Vietnam, and China.

