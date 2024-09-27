International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports 2024 kicks off in Guizhou

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Global guests gathered on Thursday in Xingyi city, Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao autonomous prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou province, to unveil International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports 2024. The theme is "Integration of Culture, Sports and Tourism Presents a High-Quality Life".

[Photo by Zheng Yuxiao/Guizhou Daily]

The certification criteria and guidelines of world famous tourism mountains were launched at the conference. Fourteen mountains, including Fanjing Mountain in Guizhou province, were endorsed as the first batch of world-renowned tourism mountains at the ceremony. Xingyi was awarded as a world health and wellness city.

The event has three parts — historical and cultural experiencing areas, main activities, and supporting activities — involving 17 different types. Since 2015, the conference has been held for 7 consecutive years, functioning as a significant platform for Guizhou to show its distinctive tourism resources and for the world to understand the province.

In recent years, Guizhou has deeply promoted the industrialization of tourism and tried to make itself a world-class tourist destination.

According to data, from January to August this year, the number of tourists received in Guizhou increased by 10.9 percent year-on-year, among which the number of tourists from China's other provinces rose by 8.8 percent year-on-year. The figures show that the tourism industry here is steadily developing.

