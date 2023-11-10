International Conference on Global Water Security and Sustainable Development Held at Hohai University

News provided by

Hohai University

10 Nov, 2023, 03:52 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30th, the 4th International Forum on Water Security and Sustainable Development & the 1st IAHR International Conference on Global Water Security officially opened at Hohai University's new campus in Changzhou. The event was jointly organized by the International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research (IAHR), Chinese Hydraulic Engineering Society, Hohai University, and Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute, and co-sponsored by Yangtze Institute for Conservation and Development. Experts, scholars, students, and professionals from international organizations, including the World Meteorological Organization, research institutes, universities, enterprises, attended this forum.

At the opening ceremony, Yang Guishan, President of Hohai University, emphasized the pressing issue of global water security. The international community must deepen exchange and cooperation to share experience and achievements in water management. The forum aims to break down disciplinary barriers, foster interdisciplinary innovation, and promote international collaboration at the highest level through strategic discussions and research.

In his speech, Roger Falconer, fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering, former President of the IAHR, and Chairman of the Forum's Academic Committee, highlighted the significance of hosting such an academic conference on disaster prevention, water resource management, urban drainage, water quality, and water supply, as water security and sustainable water resource management have become global challenges.

Zhang Jianyun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of Yangtze Institute for Conservation and Development, Honorary Director of Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute, and Chairman of the Forum Organizing Committee, pointed out that the previous three forums garnered attention from experts and scholars all over the world, making it a globally influential high-level academic platform. This year's forum will make an even greater contribution to achieving the water-related goals of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and building a shared future for humanity.

SOURCE Hohai University

