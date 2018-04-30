International Congress of the UIHJ to be Held in Thailand for the First Time

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said that TCEB in collaboration with the Legal Execution Department of the Ministry of Justice successfully attracted a historical congress of the International Union of Judicial Officers (UIHJ) to take place in Thailand in the coming month. To be held for the first time in the Asia continent, the 23rd International Congress of the UIHJ (Union Internationale des Huissiers de Justice et Officiers Judiciaires) will be organised during 1-4 May 2018 at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

"The International Congress of UIHJ is held once every three years. The event is a significant platform for judicial officers and equivalent professions to convene and exchange ideas on key topics concerning the evolution of the work of justice, legal and economic relations, and the challenges brought about globalisation and digitalisation. The congress has been held in different continents including Europe, America, and Africa. The 23rd International Congress of the UIHJ in Thailand will attract more than 500 international delegates from 90 countries. It is expected that the upcoming congress will generate more than 42 million baht in revenue for the country's MICE related sectors."

Hosting a slew of new events, including the UIHJ congress and other leading international conventions, reflects the competitive capabilities of Thailand's MICE industry. This success emphasises the position of Thailand as a prime destination for international conferences in the region. At present, Thailand's MICE industry is now worth more than 170,000 million baht. The country has been ranked the 24th most popular destination in the world for international conventions and number one in ASEAN.

Mr. Marc Schmitz, General Rapporteur Bangkok Congress 2018, said that "It is for the first time in the history of the UIHJ that a congress will be organised on the soil of the Asian continent. Our decision to choose Thailand as the venue for this event is based on several key factors. Firstly, Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for MICE events. Secondly, Bangkok is a hub for air transport, and so the city is conveniently connected to different cities around the world through international airlines. Moreover, the destination features MICE infrastructures including international standard hotels and top restaurants, striking a perfect balance between business and leisure in the same trip. We believe that we have made the right decision to select destination Thailand for this event. With collaborations from the Legal Execution Department of the Ministry of Justice together with support from the TCEB, we are confident that the delegates will have memorable experiences in Thailand."

The 23rd International Congress of the UIHJ will be held under the theme "Guaranteeing Secure and Sustainable Justice: The Judicial Officer, an Essential Element of Good Governance". The congress gives opportunities for member countries to exchange the best practices of judicial enforcement. The four-day program includes general assembly, workshops, presentations, reception, as well as opening and closing ceremonies.

The UIHJ is a non-governmental organisation created in 1952 by 7 European countries, and today, more than 65 years later, it has 91 members or organisations, spread over four continents, associated by cooperation agreements which group together world-level organisations representing the profession of judicial officers and equivalent professions. UIHJ collaborates in various forms with major international organisations such as World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Hague Conference on Private International Law, as well as the ASEAN Secretariat. The First International Congress of the UIHJ was held in 1952. Thailand joined the UIHJ in 2004.

