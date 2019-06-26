International Congress of Youth Voices Brings Together Authors and Activists in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8, 130 accomplished young writers from around the world will meet with activists, political leaders, and other changemakers to learn and collaborate as they seek to make a positive impact in their communities. The summit, co-founded by author and activist Dave Eggers and nonprofit leader Amanda Uhle, is in its second year and will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In addition to best-selling Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat, winner of the National Book Award, the gathering will feature several other speakers. They include authors David Wallace-Wells, Chinaka Hodge, Alia Malek, and Nyuol Lueth Tong, along with Palestinian peace activist Huda Abu Arqoub, senior officials from Puerto Rico, and local activists such as Carla Rodriguez and Rosa Colon.

The delegates participating in the Congress hail from 26 countries around the globe, including Zambia, Iraq, Cuba, Uganda, Ireland, Burundi, Syria, Australia, Russia, Tanzania, Canada, Thailand, Pakistan, Denmark, India, Somalia, France, Nepal, Palestine, Ecuador, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Colombia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Delegates from Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, District of Columbia, Los Angeles, Louisville, New Orleans, New York, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Puerto Rico, San Francisco, and Tulsa, among many others, represent the United States.

"Last year's Congress was one of the most inspiring weekends of my life. Teens are so optimistic and so free of obfuscation and indecision. They think clearly about issues and they get things done. And there's never been a time when young activists were more powerful and more willing to use that power," said Eggers.

"The young people coming together in San Juan are all remarkable," said Uhle. "Their accomplishments and leadership are a signal to us to all to listen and to act with their interests in mind. The International Congress of Youth Voices helps young people shape the future that they will inherit."

In addition to the summit in August, delegates actively participate in other Congress events and collaborations throughout the year with the goal of bringing a positive change in their communities and sharing their perspectives through art, activism, and writing. Delegates' work has been published in The Guardian , The New York Times , CNN , News Decoder and Medium . Delegates have also participated in major events, like the Obama Foundation Summit and Michelle Obama's book tour .

The International Congress of Youth Voices is made possible by The Ford Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, The Isabel Allende Foundation, and other generous supporters. Follow the International Congress of Youth Voices on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook , or contact the organization to learn more about partnership and sponsorship opportunities.

