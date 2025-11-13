International Congress On 'Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia' Under Way at Center for Islamic Civilization, Tashkent

- Significant international event being held at the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists and historians from around the world are gathering in Uzbekistan for a major congress on spiritual heritage and enlightenment in Central Asia, starting today (Thursday).

Under the title 'Central Asia: Common Spiritual and Educational Heritage – Common Future', the congress brings together more than 300 participants from international organizations, diplomatic corps, academic and cultural institutions, as well as scientists and academics from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

Congress participants introduced to new installation at the Center for Islamic Civilization (PRNewsfoto/Center for Islamic Civilization, Uzbekistan) International scholars listen to discussion of Central Asia's common heritage (PRNewsfoto/Center for Islamic Civilization, Uzbekistan)

The event is aimed at understanding the role of the spiritual and scientific heritage of the people of Central Asia as the basis for their unity, interaction and sustainable development. Particular attention is being paid to the contribution to the preservation, study and popularization of the common cultural heritage, as well as the implementation of international initiatives aimed at the development of science, education and intercultural dialogue.

One of the most important events leading up to the Congress was the arrival of one of the greatest and most sacred manuscripts of Islamic history, the Mushaf Uthman, which was transcribed during the time of Caliph Uthman (R.A.). It was transferred from the Muyi Muborak Madrasah Museum, within the Hazrati Imam complex in Tashkent, to the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan. The Muftiate will henceforth continue its activities at the Center for Islamic Civilization, in a special block built for it.

The Congress event has been organized by the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, the Committee for Religious Affairs and the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Uzbekistan.

Staging the forum within the Center is symbolic: the complex embodies the 1,000-year history of the region, the Renaissance and the modern development of New Uzbekistan. It serves as a platform for studying the civilizational heritage, educating young people and strengthening international cultural dialogue.

Within the region there is now a noticeable rise in education and science. New formats of cooperation between researchers are being formed, academic exchanges and scientific initiatives to preserve cultural heritage and developing modern scientific thought are progressing. And a growing number of projects are being built on partnerships and joint contributions from scientists around the world.

The Congress will be attended by ministers of culture, representatives of academies of sciences and religious institutes, national museums and libraries.

They will explore the historical significance of the spiritual heritage and the mutual influence of the cultures of Central Asia, the history of the region, modern interregional relations, economic integration and sustainable development.

Heads of national film agencies, art academies, writers' unions and youth organizations will also take part in the discussions.

The program includes plenary sessions on topics of historical sources and manuscripts, ancient writing systems, digital archives, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in humanities. Special attention is being paid to the integration of the scientific potential of Central Asia into modern education, the development of cultural diplomacy and international educational initiatives.

Delebates were welcomed by a greeting from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He said: "Great thinkers who lived in our country have illuminated the world with the light of knowledge and enlightenment since ancient times, and have made a worthy contribution to world development through their fundamental works and famous scientific discoveries.

"In the current extremely difficult times, when conflicts and contradictions are intensifying in different regions of the world, the most urgent task for all of us remains to draw lessons from history, maintain peace and stability, rely on science and education in every matter, strengthen the atmosphere of mutual understanding between different peoples, and strengthen dialogue between civilizations."

The creation of the Center for Islamic Civilization, which will open to the public in March 2026, is an important initiative of President Mirziyoyev. It is aimed at bringing to the world community the true humane essence of the religion of Islam, as well as preserving and popularizing the Uzbekistan's historical contribution to world culture. The Congress will present groundbreaking discoveries in the fields of science, philosophy and mathematics.

The President noted that the Center's goal is to preserve, study and popularize the intellectual, scientific and spiritual heritage of great thinkers and scientists of the Muslim world. This marks a new milestone in the cultural and scientific revival of Uzbekistan and will become a global platform for dialogue between cultures and civilizations, instilling in future generations the values of peace, mutual respect and human dignity.

The Director of the Center, Firdavs Abdukhalikov, noted:

"This noble idea has found support among government agencies and cultural figures from all over the region. It will help us to unite our efforts and demonstrate to the world the huge contribution of thinkers from the countries of our region, as well as to develop a dialogue on various aspects of historical and cultural significance.

"The Center for Islamic Civilization, recreates and glorifies our rich cultural and historical heritage – not only of Uzbekistan, but also of the entire Islamic world. After the opening, it will put Uzbekistan on a par with the world's largest cultural institutions, and has already become a national symbol of pride and identity. The Center is not only intended for Uzbekistan - it is for the whole world and, first of all, for our neighbors from the fraternal countries of the region. We are always ready to provide opportunities for the implementation of joint projects."

Information for editors

The Center for Islamic Civilization is located on the historical site of Shosh - in the heart of Tashkent, next to the spiritual heart of the capital of Uzbekistan, the Hazrati Imam Mosque. The three-story building measures 145 by 115 meters, and its central dome rises 65 meters. In the center of the building is the Quran of Uthman, one of the oldest Qur'anic manuscripts in the world. The Centre is included in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, an international initiative to preserve and promote cultural heritage and artefacts of global importance.

The main museum covers an area of about 15,000m², while other rooms will house a research center, data digitization and restoration laboratories. Visitors will be able to see rare artifacts from different eras, acquired at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan from international auctions and private collections. The center also presents collections from museums of the world and collections of the World Society for the Preservation, Study and Promotion of the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan (WOSCU). Interactive exhibitions will show breakthroughs in algebra, astronomy and medicine - some of the most important discoveries of the Golden Age of Islam.

