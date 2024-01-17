International Copper Association Welcomes New President and CEO

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of the International Copper Association (ICA) announces the appointment of Juan Ignacio Diaz, a Chilean national, as the organization's new President and CEO. Mr. Diaz officially begins his new role today.

Juan Ignacio Diaz, President and CEO of the International Copper Association
Prior to stepping into his new role, Mr. Diaz spent 15 years at Siemens (one of the largest end users of copper) in a variety of roles, including CEO Chile, CEO Mexico, General Counsel and Vice President and COO USA and Latin America. With 20 years of experience driving complex businesses within large corporations, Mr. Diaz is familiar with leading challenging businesses and exceptional teams across the U.S. and Latin America. In his words, "Today's copper mining industry is rapidly changing, from innovative technologies at the mine site to increases in demand caused by green technology. These are exciting times for the industry and our members. I look forward to working with ICA's key stakeholders and staff to strengthen the reputation of copper and build on our past successes."

"I am excited to welcome Juan Ignacio Diaz as the new President and CEO of the International Copper Association. Juan Ignacio is familiar with complex organizations and working across diverse industries such as mining, energy and manufacturing. Juan Ignacio, understands the criticality of copper to economies and the low-carbon transition," said Shehzad Bharmal, Chair of the Board of ICA and SVP, Base Metals, Teck Resources Limited. "I would also like to thank Anthony Lea for his 25 years of service to ICA, including his eight years as president. Tony has guided ICA through an important period of transformation for the copper industry, and the Board thanks him for his leadership."

Juan Ignacio Diaz will lead the ICA from his office in Atlanta, Georgia.

ICA has 32 members across six continents, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association brings together the global copper industry to develop and defend markets for copper and make a positive contribution to society's sustainable development goals. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ICA has offices in three primary regions: Asia, Europe and North America. ICA and its Copper Alliance® partners are active in more than 60 countries worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.copperalliance.org

