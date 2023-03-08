International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) and Country Reports and Economic Forecasts (CREF) Updates Service 2023

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CountryData Online (CDO)" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CountryData Online (CDO) is the only data source that combines current and historical risk ratings for both the International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) and Country Reports and Economic Forecasts (CREF).

Political, economic, financial, and social risk data are offered for over 150 countries dating to 1984 in most cases. Comprising over two million data points (with 100,000 data points added annually), there is simply no other geopolitical risk series as profound and far-reaching as CDO, globally. The data series has the ability to produce cross-country and regional comparisons - which are especially useful in the context of scholarly literature across a range of academic disciplines.

12-Month Subscription

With a subscription to CDO, you will have access to the entire database, including all historical ICRG data from 1984 through the current month of coverage, annual economic data and CREF outlooks. CountryData is updated monthly and is the gateway to current and historical data.

Target Audience Includes:

Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.

Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google

Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79brdk

