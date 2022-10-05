INTERNATIONAL CROSSOVER SUPERSTARS IL VOLO TO LIVESTREAM CONCERT BENEFITTING THE RED CROSS AND FLORIDA VICTIMS OF HURRICANE IAN

Group partners with VNUE's StageIt to broadcast show from FLA Live Arena, Oct 9th

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) announced today that the company has partnered with the Italian superstar trio Il Volo and will be livestreaming the group's concert at FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL), October 9th, 2022, at 8:15 EST, via VNUE's StageIt platform. The trio's performance at FLA Live Arena is produced by Live Nation.

And, Il Volo has confirmed that the group will be donating all proceeds of the livestream to the Red Cross in support of the victims of Hurricane Ian. VNUE, the FLA Arena, and Il Volo have all teamed up with the Red Cross for this great cause.

As of today's date, there are 101 people who have lost their lives due to hurricane Ian with many others injured. There are hundreds of thousands without power, water, food, gas and other basic needs. Officials are speculating that Ian is the most costly hurricane ever to hit Florida, which made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm.

IL Volo, which means "The Flight" in Italian, has been delighting audiences around the world since 2009. Consisting of baritone Gianluca Ginoble, and tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto, the trio describes their music as "crossover."

Il Volo was scheduled to perform "Il Volo Live in Concert" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida, but unfortunately had to cancel this performance due to Ian's destructive wrath. As a tribute to those who lost their lives in Ft. Myers and the surrounding areas, and for all the families whose lives are destroyed and need help desperately, the group decided to partner with the Red Cross, and with VNUE, to livestream the concert and donate the proceeds in support of the victims.

"Our first show ever in the United States was in Florida at the beginning of our career and we have the most wonderful memories performing for our Florida audience," said Il Volo. "Seeing the videos and pictures of the devastation hurricane Ian left behind we felt strongly compelled to give back to the people of Florida and their communities. We are excited to team up with VNUE, FLA Live Arena and the Red Cross to bring our live performance, produced by Live Nation, to the world for the benefit of the victims of hurricane Ian."

Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, said, "What has happened because of Ian, especially in Florida, is heartbreaking. As someone who has a lot of roots in South and West Florida, this touches me deeply and I am so very thankful to be able to work with Il Volo on this important cause, and thankful for their generosity. We are looking forward to presenting this amazing group to a global audience via StageIt, and raising money for the Red Cross."

The concert will be available for streaming exclusively on StageIt.com. Fans may register on StageIt in advance, and purchase "Notes" which fans may use to virtually attend the show. The minimum ticket price is $30 (300 Notes), but fans are also encouraged to donate above and beyond the base price of the ticket. The five highest donations will receive special prizes from Il Volo, such as signed set lists or other special memorabilia items.

To register and purchase to view the livestream, fans should visit https://bit.ly/IlVololivestream.

ABOUT IL VOLO (www.ilvolomusic.com)

Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers very young in 2009. Their constant rise led them to perform with music icons likes Barbra Streisand and Placido Domingo. Other accomplishments include winning the Sanremo Festival at the young age of 20, filling Arena di Verona and Teatro Antico di Taormina in their home country of Italy and Radio City Music Hall in New York, and reaping standing ovations on their tours all over Europe, America, and Japan. In 2019, Il Volo celebrated their 10th anniversary as a trio. To date, they have sold over 2 million albums and amassed 220 million global streams, over 500 million views, and 1 million-plus followers on YouTube. This year, Il Volo decided to dedicate part of their extraordinary career to Ennio Morricone to celebrate and honor the maestro and his legacy of work one year after his death. With the support of Ennio Morricone's family, Il Volo releases the new album Il Volo Sings Morricone (Sony Masterworks), featuring the music of one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, on November 5, 2021.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a cutting-edge music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, writers, labels, publishers, fans, venues, and all stakeholders by creating new and exciting live music experiences, and by working to ensure the correct rights holders are being fairly compensated. The company is the exclusive licensee of DiscLive Network (www.disclive.net), the pioneer in "instant live" recording, and the owner and operator of Set.fm (www.set.fm), our innovative "instant" music delivery app platform. VNUE is also rolling out disruptive technology called Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), a cloud-based platform utilizing AI and other means which identifies music played in bars, restaurants, radio stations, and other businesses, and will ensure these businesses pay only their fair share for music licensing, while at the same time, ensuring songwriters and artists are paid for their work – creating a fully transparent performing rights ecosystem. VNUE also recently completed its acquisition of StageIt (www.stageit.com), the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestreaming platform. The VNUE team is led by CEO and Chairman Zach Bair, a veteran music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist (www.zachbairmusic.com).

About FLA Live Arena. (www.flalivearena.com)

Florida's premier sports and entertainment venue, FLA Live Arena is Florida's largest indoor arena and the second largest sports and entertainment venue in South Florida. Home of the NHL's Florida Panthers, the state-of-the-art FLA Live Arena continues to host hundreds of major concerts, events, and performance acts each year, which have included the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Lizzo, WWE, Billboard Latin Music Awards and more. In December 2020, FLA Live Arena became the first NHL arena to earn the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)'s prestigious Health-Safety Rating, which serves as the global benchmark for safety in public buildings. Located in Sunrise, Florida across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, which attracts upwards of 30 million visitors annually, the Broward County-owned FLA Live Arena is one of the top-ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. For more information about FLA Live and upcoming events, games, and concerts, visit www.flalivearena.com and follow @FlaLiveArena on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

