International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference (IC3) Celebrates Global Cyber Experts, Athletes, and Collaboration

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference (IC3) —led and hosted by Katzcy PlayCyber®—recently brought together 37 of the world's foremost cybersecurity speakers, seven teams from over 40 nations, more than 50 volunteers, and hundreds of cybersecurity enthusiasts from around the globe in San Diego, California. eSports fans were treated to two days of epic cybersecurity competition viewed in person and via Twitch, inspiring the future of cybersecurity workforce initiatives.

Global Cybersecurity eSports Action

The IC3 event showcased cybersecurity talent while also fostering global cooperation and positive sportsmanship. Live streamed on Twitch , athletes, coaches, and support crews from around the globe united for the first time in the USA to compete in the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) Championship. Cybersecurity games included capture the flag and red versus blue, hardware, and escape room. Cybersecurity athletes ages 17 to 26 not only competed but also shared knowledge, collaborated, and embraced the cooperative spirit pivotal in addressing cybersecurity threats. The winners of the Championship were:

1st Place: Team Europe

2nd Place: Team Oceania

3rd Place: Team Asia

Learning from Top Cybersecurity Speakers

IC3 brought together renowned cybersecurity leaders from international government agencies and private industry, including NICE Director Rodney J. Petersen, CISA Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan, Head of Cabinet for European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas Despina Spanou, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, SVP & Cybersecurity Evangelist at Mastercard Technology Jon Brickey, Ph.D., NFL CISO Tomás Maldonado, and many others. They discussed various topics such as Building High-Performing Cyber Teams, Getting Value from Cyber Exercises, Cyber Ranges, Achieving Resilience in Critical Infrastructure, and more. The event provided a unique chance for attendees to engage with speakers live and in person.

Sportsmanship Exemplified by Team Africa and the World

A heartwarming moment of unity arose when visa issues and financial constraints left Team Africa with only three members present at the event. In a display of camaraderie, athletes from other teams volunteered to join the three players, forming a new team named "Team Africa & the World." Jessica Gulick, the founder of PlayCyber and commissioner of the US Cyber Team ®, expressed her admiration, stating, "This inspiring display of global collaboration perfectly embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship that IC3 strives to promote. The teamwork and shared learning displayed during CTF exemplifies the value of international partnerships in cybersecurity to make a more secure digital world, a key pillar in the National Cybersecurity Strategy . I could not be prouder of all the teams and coaches for their speedy response and inspiring collaboration."

Thanks to All Contributors

The IC3 event extends its gratitude to sponsors, game partners, exhibitors, speakers, and volunteers for their support and contributions. IC3 could not have been held without support and contributions from NICE , Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) , Mastercard Technology , ISACA , Teradata , Cisco , World Wide Technology (WWT) , ICC , Cybersecurity National Lab , ENISA , Quintessence Labs , Meshco , Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) , iKeepSafe , Information Systems Security Association International (ISSA) , Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) , Raíces Cyber , The CyberWire , and OODA Loop . Finally, event organizers would also like to thank CISA and Idaho National Lab (INL) for bringing their immersive Escape Room for on-site attendees to test their cybersecurity and infrastructure protection skills. Each of the contributors' efforts ensured that the event was not only educational and inspirational but also enlightening for attendees and viewers alike.

Stay tuned for upcoming information for our next global event at wicked6.com , a 24-hour Hack and Chat for women across the globe.

About Katzcy

As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through their PlayCyber business line, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals by delivering exciting cyber games experiences. Katzcy's mission is to bring together and inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes and build a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games for players, fans, and sponsors. Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more.

