International Cybersecurity Expert Sherri Davidoff Debuts Data Breaches: Crisis And Opportunity Detailing the High-Octane World of Cyber Crime

MISSOULA, Mont., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMG Security, a full-service cybersecurity consulting firm, today announced that Founder and CEO Sherri Davidoff's new book, Data Breaches: Crisis and Opportunity, is now available in print and eBook formats. Data breaches can be catastrophic for any individual or organization, but the public knows extremely little about them because victims are afraid to talk about their experiences. Davidoff uses her status as a world-renowned cybersecurity expert to shine a light on data breaches and what can be done to mitigate risk.

"Organizations need to manage data breaches like the true crises they are, and act quickly to minimize reputational damage and legal exposure," said Davidoff. "In this book, I expose the underlying causes and the ripple effects of data breaches, in order to help the reader consider their data breach response plan and learn what steps to take to decrease the risk of data breach."

Data Breaches: Crisis and Opportunity reflects on Davidoff's extensive personal experience and lessons learned from the world's most damaging breaches. She identifies proven tactics for reducing damage caused by breaches and avoiding common mistakes that cause them to spiral out of control. The book is available for purchase here, as well as at bookstores across the country and is a must-read for anyone involved in breach avoidance and response.

Sherri Davidoff is the CEO of LMG Security, and the author of Data Breaches: Crisis and Opportunity As a recognized expert in cybersecurity and data breach response, Sherri has been called a "security badass'' by The New York Times. She has conducted cybersecurity training for many distinguished organizations, including the Department of Defense, the American Bar Association, FFIEC/FDIC, and many more. She is a faculty member at the Pacific Coast Banking School, and an instructor for Black Hat, where she teaches her "Data Breaches" course. She is also the co-author of Network Forensics: Tracking Hackers Through Cyberspace (Prentice Hall, 2012), a noted security text in the private sector and a college textbook for many cybersecurity courses. Sherri is a GIAC-certified forensic examiner (GCFA) and penetration tester (GPEN), and holds her degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from MIT. She has also been featured as the protagonist in the book, Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called "Alien".

For more information about Data Breaches: Crisis and Opportunity, visit https://www.lmgsecurity.com/new-book-data-breaches-crisis-and-opportunity/

ABOUT LMG SECURITY

LMG Security is an internationally recognized leader in the cybersecurity consulting industry. Specializing in penetration testing, compliance, data breach remediation, and training for more than a decade, the LMG Security team has published-game changing research on cell phone intrusion detection and banking Trojans, and routinely speak or train at Black Hat, RSA and many other security conferences. LMG Security is privately held and headquartered in Missoula, MT. For more information visit LMGsecurity.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

