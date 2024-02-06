International Data Group Names Andrew Hamel Chief Technology Officer

Emerging Technologies Leader Joins IDG to Expand AI and Product Technology Capabilities

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Data Group ("IDG" or "the Company"), the leading market intelligence and data company, today announced that Andrew Hamel has joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Hamel will oversee IDG's integrated product technology functions and teams, and will report directly to Genevieve Juillard, Chief Executive Officer of IDG.

As CTO, Hamel will lead the development and delivery of IDG's technology roadmap across the IDC and Foundry businesses. This will include spearheading new tech-enabled growth initiatives and investments, building out an innovative research and development function, and leveraging emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning to help accelerate and enable IDG's growth strategies.

Hamel has led global product development and engineering functions at several of the world's leading technology companies. Most recently, he served as CTO of Booster, which is revolutionizing the mobile fuel delivery industry, where he digitized the entire customer experience and led the launch of its AI optimization efforts. He has an exceptional understanding of emerging technologies from previous executive roles at LivePerson and Amazon, where he led Search, Machine Learning and Customer Experience Technology.

"I've long admired IDG as one of the world's most trusted data companies and I share the leadership team's passion for innovation and for the potential of technology to help shape lives," Hamel said. "This is a rare opportunity to build a function that will impact not only the future of IDG, but also help thousands of companies. I look forward to building on IDG's reputation to develop and deliver to customers the next-generation tools, data and information needed to succeed."

"Andrew's experience driving innovation and bringing business-critical products and technologies to market will be an exceptional addition to IDG," said Genevieve Juillard, Chief Executive Officer of IDG. "Our IDC and Foundry teams serve as trusted partners to many of the most advanced technology companies globally. With proven expertise in machine learning and AI, Andrew will elevate our technology capabilities to the next level, enhancing our world-class products and the essential data that our customers rely on us for."

About International Data Group

International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) is the world's leading and most trusted market intelligence and data company, with operations in more than 50 countries. Every day, technology decisions are made using the essential intelligence delivered by our two business units, International Data Corporation (IDC) and Foundry. Through the global influence of IDC's analyst-backed research and proprietary data, the ubiquitous reach of our Foundry editorial brands, and the most sought-after events for the technology market, IDG has been at the forefront of technology evolution for 60 years. To learn more about IDG, please visit https://www.idg.com/.

