BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elf fans rejoice! International Delight, one of the leading coffee creamer brands, is partnering with the classic holiday movie to transform fifty lucky fans' homes—and coffee corners—into their own personal winter wonderlands inspired by Buddy the Elf™ and his iconic, over-the-top makeover of Gimbels.

International Delight® and Elf Launch the Ultimate Holiday Decorating Experience

No one knows how to spread holiday cheer like Buddy the Elf, and no one is better at bringing you the flavors of the season than International Delight. That's why International Delight has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a limited-edition line of holiday coffee creamers that taste like they came straight from Santa's workshop. New Caramel Waffle Cookie, Peppermint Mocha and Frosted Sugar Cookie Coffee Creamers are sure to make any fridge more festive—and the fun with Elf doesn't stop there!

This holiday season is unlike any other. With many traditions and events on hold and hesitation on travel, "home" for the holidays has a whole new meaning. International Delight is bringing some much-needed joy to homes this year by delivering exclusive, exceptional decorating kits with everything fans of Buddy the Elf and International Delight need to "Elf-ify" their homes, especially their coffee corners!

Inspired by Buddy the Elf and his unparalleled decorating skills, this at-home experience comes with magical décor that will make Buddy proud—from twinkling lights, sparkling garlands, paper snowflakes and a "World's Best Cup of Coffee" sign, to mugs adorned with familiar Buddy quotes and those infamous six-inch ribbon curls. Lucky winners can also find International Delight's take on the four main food groups for elves: candy, candy canes, coffee and creamer!

There are even garlands, ornaments, a tiny tree, gold stirring spoons and a serving tray, all perfectly scaled to bring some festivity to that all-important corner of the kitchen where you make the perfect cup of coffee.

"This year, International Delight is going all in on holiday flavor and fun with help from our friend Buddy the Elf," said Marie Dobson, marketing director for International Delight. "We know this holiday season is going to look a lot different for many people—so we're thrilled to be the only coffee creamer brand partnering with Elf to bring holiday happiness to homes and coffee corners nationwide."

For a chance to snag one of the free, limited-edition Elf at-home decorating packages, visit InternationalDelight.com/Elf by December 4, 2020*. Once there, all interested fans have to do is share why, more than ever this year, they need some extra holiday cheer from Buddy the Elf and International Delight for a chance to win.

For those who aren't able to get their hands on one of the limited décor kits, no need to turn into a cotton-headed ninny muggins! Fans can still enjoy the Elf experience all season long by purchasing International Delight's holiday coffee creamers– on shelves now at grocery retailers nationwide in cheerful Elf packaging.

*The International Delight Holiday Sweepstakes Promotion ("Promotion") is sponsored by Danone US, LLC, 12002 Airport Way, Broomfield, CO 80021 and administered by ICF Next, Inc., 420 N 5th St. Fl. 10, Minneapolis, MN 55401. Promotion period begins on 11/17/20 and ends on 12/4/20. Many will enter to win one (1) Holiday Decorating Kit valued at $400, 50 (fifty) will win. Limit one entry per person. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and a legal U.S. or the District of Columbia resident. Sponsor employees, subsidiaries, affiliate companies, or their advertising, marketing or promotional agencies and their family members are not eligible to participate. Any local state, provincial, or other government agency, their officials, or employees are not eligible to participate. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. A purchase will not improve one's chance of winning. This Promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by, or associated with, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or any other Social Media Site utilized by the Promotion. See full rules [here].

International Delight® was launched in 1987 and was the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market.

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world.

