INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT AND PARIS HILTON INTRODUCE ICONIC CREAMERS AND COLD FOAM THAT ARE ANYTHING BUT PLAIN

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your at-home coffee routine just got a glow-up. Now, that's hot! International Delight is teaming up with the ultimate cultural icon, Paris Hilton, to transform everyday coffee moments into bold, flavorful experiences with its brand-new, limited-edition coffee creamers and cold foam collection. When it comes to International Delight and Paris Hilton, one thing's for certain: plain is never an option.

As a brand that brings the party – and flavor – to every sip, International Delight found its iconic match in Paris Hilton to bring the fun and flair. Together, they crafted unique flavors inspired by her personal style and go-to coffee order – bold, iconic, and unmistakably Paris. The result? An epic trio of new flavors that can't be found anywhere else, including:

International Delight Raspberry Champagne Creamer (32 oz)*: Toast to a burst of fruity flavor that's unexpected, indulgent and as sweet as a kiss.

Toast to a burst of fruity flavor that's unexpected, indulgent and as sweet as a kiss. International Delight Sweet & Spicy Creamer (32 oz): That's hot. Literally. This mash-up brings together opposing flavors to relieve plain coffee by turning up the heat. (Yes, it's really got a kick!)

That's hot. Literally. This mash-up brings together opposing flavors to relieve plain coffee by turning up the heat. (Yes, it's really got a kick!) International Delight Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer (14 oz): Nostalgic, sweet, and fabulously pink – this foamy, delicious icon is giving creaminess and color!

"Life is way too short to drink plain coffee," said Paris Hilton. "Whether it's my outfit of the day or daily cup, I'm always adding sparkle and bringing the flavor. With these creamers and cold foam flavors from International Delight, we can now turn every sip into party. Sliving!"

"Just like Paris Hilton, we are experts at taking ordinary moments to a new level, in a way that only International Delight can," said Jennifer Michuda, Sr. Director, Creamers at Danone North America. "By partnering with an icon to bring these limited-edition creamers and cold foam creamer to life, we're taking cultural relevance to a whole new level."

One-third of Zillennials are chasing new and unexpected flavor combos,1 and International Delight is here for it. The brand's latest coffee creamers and cold foam creamer are designed to bring that "extra" sparkle to every cup, helping you break from the boring, one sip at a time. It's bold, it's fun and it's totally Paris.

International Delight continues to raise the bar with flavors and experiences that make plain coffee, delicious coffee. As one of the leading coffee creamer, cold foam creamer, and iced coffee brands, International Delight provides the next generation of coffee drinkers with new and exciting flavor experiences they can enjoy at home. With previous partnerships including major Netflix shows such as "Love is Blind" and "Bridgerton," along with more nostalgic favorites like "FRIENDS" and "Home Alone," fans are always looking for what the next flavor and format may be.

Ready to sliv your best life? Follow International Delight on Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on what's hot, what's not, and for iconic inspiration on how to make your next cup of coffee anything but plain.

*Raspberry Champagne Creamer is a flavor-inspired product and is non-alcoholic.

