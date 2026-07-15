Silk® Expands Plant-Powered Nutrition Offerings in High-Protein & Fiber with NEW Silk Protein Yogurt and Shakes

Bridging the gap between great taste and functional nutrition, Silk answers consumer demand with new yogurts and protein shakes that deliver complete plant protein and other key nutrients

Silk is expanding its popular Silk Protein lineup with new products delivering an excellent source of protein per serving: with at least 12g of protein in its yogurts and 30g of protein in its ready-to-drink protein shakes.

Formulated with complete plant protein to help support muscles, along with a good source of fiber , they are ideal as part of a high-protein breakfast or a convenient on-the-go snack.

With no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, the new products are beginning to roll out in major grocery stores nationwide this month.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk, the #1 plant-based beverage brand recommended by registered dietitians,1 is expanding on the early success of its Silk Protein lineup with the debut of two new plant-based high-protein offerings: Silk Protein Yogurt and Silk Protein Shakes.

Silk® expands its Silk Protein lineup with two new plant-based protein offerings: Silk Protein Yogurt and Silk Protein Shakes.

With protein continuing to dominate as the #1 nutrient most Americans incorporate in their diets, the new additions join the successful Silk Protein milk line launched in January 2026 to deliver a delicious, nutrient-dense and convenient way to consume high-protein, plant-powered foods with the added benefit of other key nutrients, such as fiber, throughout the day. By delivering complete plant protein, these products help fill a clear gap of high-quality plant-based offerings in the protein category, helping active individuals meet their daily wellness and nutritional goals with ease.

"People today are looking for foods that work harder for them – options that taste great, keep them satisfied and support their wellness goals," said Kallie Goodwin, Plant-Based Food & Beverage Lead, Danone USA. "At Silk, we know people are looking beyond labels and focusing on how food supports their health and everyday routines. Our Silk Protein product portfolio brings together quality nutrition and great taste in a way that helps make it simple to fit key nutrients, like protein, fiber and essential vitamins & minerals, into busy, real-life moments."

As consumers seek more protein-rich options for a variety of goals – from supporting muscle recovery to finding satisfying options that help them feel full and supporting everyday wellness – they want products that deliver multiple benefits at once. Harnessing the power of plants, the expanded Silk Protein lineup delivers bundled, plant-powered nutrition without compromising on quality or taste.

New Silk Protein Offerings:

Silk Protein Yogurt: The only plant-based yogurt providing an excellent source of complete plant protein.* Each serving is packed with:

At least 12g of complete plant protein – twice the average protein content within the plant-based yogurt segment 2 *

* 4g of fiber, providing a good source for consumers

5 essential nutrients (calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, iodine and phosphorus**) with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners

Silk Protein Shakes: Silk's first ready-to-drink, shelf-stable protein shakes offering a convenient on-the-go option, with:

30g of complete plant protein

5g of fiber, providing a good source for consumers

2g of total sugar with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners

180 calories per serving

Silk Protein Yogurt is available now at retailers nationwide in four delicious flavors — Vanilla, Strawberry, Peach and Mixed Berry — for an SRP of $1.99 per 5.3oz cup and SRP of $6.79 per 24oz tub. Silk Protein Shakes are rolling out in the Protein Shake aisle of grocery stores nationwide starting this month in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors for an SRP of $11.99 per 4ct Tetra Pack.

To find the full lineup of Silk Protein products near you, visit the Silk store locator and follow @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok to stay up to date on the latest from the brand.

* Silk Protein is the only PBY with 100% of protein source from a complete protein (soy) - Kite Hill PBY is excellent source of protein, but made with almond milk and soy protein isolate

** Essential nutrients vary per product; check packaging label for specific nutritional information

About Silk®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can Feel Planty Good. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, providing people with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in delicious plant-based dairy alternatives that everyone can enjoy. Silk offers a broad portfolio of great-tasting options, including Silk Protein, Silk Kids, Almondmilk, Soymilk, Cashewmilk, Coconutmilk, Oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurts. Discover plant-powered goodness and connect with Silk online at Silk.com, @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

Contact:

Haley McDill

[email protected]

1 Based on a nationwide survey of 250 Registered Dietitians, April 2026

2 Circana Total MULO L52 WE 10.27.24

SOURCE Danone USA