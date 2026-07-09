Danone USA Supports Inaugural Food is Life, Food is Health Summit as Founding Exhibitor

For Danone, serving as a founding exhibitor reflected the company's long-standing focus on science-backed nutrition, public health, and practical education. The company's participation is part of a two-year commitment to support science-based nutrition education and resources for healthcare and culinary professionals. The summit offered an opportunity to engage directly with healthcare professionals, registered dietitians, chefs, culinary educators, and foodservice leaders who are helping translate nutrition science into everyday food choices, clinical guidance, and community-based education.

"Food is Life, Food is Health was created to spark meaningful dialogue across disciplines and explore how food can play a stronger role in supporting health and wellbeing," said Kristen Rasmussen, MS, RDN, Program Director, Food is Life, Food is Health, and Assistant Director, Health & Sustainability Programs, The Culinary Institute of America. "The support of founding exhibitors, like Danone, helped facilitate that exchange and the broader goal of turning ideas from the meeting into continued learning and conversation."

How Danone supported science-backed nutrition education at the Food is Life, Food is Health summit

Through on-site educational activities designed to translate nutrition science into practical engagement, Danone:

Highlighted the role of yogurt consumption in type 2 diabetes risk reduction

Provided educational resources, including The Flexible Eating Guide for Diabetes Management and Risk Reduction, for healthcare and culinary professionals

Shared menu inspiration showing how nutrient-dense foods, including yogurt, can be both nutritious and delicious

For Danone, the summit reflects a broader commitment to educating communities and expanding access to nutritious foods. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),75% of U.S. adults – three in four – are living with at least one diet-related chronic health condition.1 With a portfolio of nutrient-dense products across yogurt, beverages and plant-based options, Danone views nutrition education as an important way to help people better understand how their food choices can support long-term health and healthier communities.

"Food is Life, Food is Health brought together exactly the kind of diverse expertise we believe is needed to turn nutrition science into practical action that can help support the health of all Americans," said Amanda Blechman, RD, Director of Nutrition and Scientific Affairs at Danone USA. "For Danone, supporting this summit reflects our mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible – including through science-based nutrition education on important topics such as yogurt's role in type 2 diabetes risk reduction."

The programming also reflected growing interest in food-based strategies that can support chronic disease risk reduction, including the potential role of yogurt consumption in reducing type 2 diabetes risk. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the first-ever qualified health claim for yogurt. The claim states, "Eating yogurt regularly, at least 2 cups (3 servings) per week may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to limited scientific evidence." For Danone, the qualified health claim is one example of how practical, evidence-based nutrition guidance can help people make realistic food choices that support long-term health.

Key themes from the Food is Life, Food is Health summit

Danone's contribution at the summit reinforced several important themes:

Food and health solutions are strongest when chefs, clinicians, and scientists work together. The summit showed the value of bringing these communities together to create practical and relevant approaches to personal and planetary health.





The summit showed the value of bringing these communities together to create practical and relevant approaches to personal and planetary health. Evidence must be translated into practical, actionable guidance. Sessions throughout the program emphasized the need to turn nutrition science into guidance that works in clinical settings, foodservice, and home kitchens.





Sessions throughout the program emphasized the need to turn nutrition science into guidance that works in clinical settings, foodservice, and home kitchens. Food can support chronic disease risk reduction without sacrificing culture, creativity, or enjoyment. The meeting reinforced growing interest in how food-based strategies and evidence-based nutrition guidance can support long-term health, with foods like yogurt serving as one example.





The meeting reinforced growing interest in how food-based strategies and evidence-based nutrition guidance can support long-term health, with foods like yogurt serving as one example. Accessibility matters. Nutrition education is most meaningful when it is practical, relevant, and easy for people to apply in their lives.

Together, these insights highlight the value of food-based, culturally relevant nutrition strategies that can help support chronic disease risk reduction while remaining practical for everyday routines.

Learn more about yogurt and type 2 diabetes risk reduction at the Danone nutrition hub, which features educational resources, recipes, and information on factors that contribute to type 2 diabetes.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

Contact

Katie Pawelczyk

[email protected]

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trends in Multiple Chronic Conditions Among US Adults, By Life Stage, Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 2013–2023. Retrieved on April 23, 2026 from: https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2025/24_0539.htm

SOURCE Danone USA