International Delight® Names Retta As the First CREAMERISTA

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Those who know Retta, know how much the comedian and actress loves flavor and more importantly loves International Delight® Coffee Creamer even more. Today, International Delight is excited to announce Retta as the brand's first-ever CREAMERISTA —a creamer expert who is obsessed with flavor and adds International Delight® to their coffee every day. Whether they're dreaming about a new creamer flavor or experimenting with mixing creamers together, International Delight is always on their mind!

One lucky fan can become a CREAMERISTA and win 1,013 bottles of International Delight® creamer.

The best part? One lucky fan will be crowned a CREAMERISTA, too! To join Retta as an official CREAMERISTA, coffee creamer lovers can take the CREAMERISTA Quiz by visiting InternationalDelight.com/CREAMERISTA from now until October 16 at 11:59 p.m. to see if their creamer obsession lives up to the test.

Those who pass the Quiz will be entered to win the coveted CREAMERISTA title. The winner will be announced as the new CREAMERISTA via Retta's Instagram stories (@unforettable) on October 18th and will win 1,013 bottles of International Delight creamer, allowing them to try endless creamer combinations and add delicious flavor to their coffee cup every day.

"I start every. single. day with coffee and a big pour of International Delight creamer," said Retta. "You can say I'm kind of obsessed with International Delight, so I was excited and honored to be crowned the first ever CREAMERISTA. I think it might be one of my favorite roles yet!"

Fans looking to create their own creamer combinations at home can check out International Delight's already sweet lineup of more than 20 creamer flavors.

For more information on International Delight current offerings, visit InternationalDelight.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @indelight.

About International Delight®

International Delight® was launched in 1987 and was the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market. There's an art to the perfect cup, and we celebrate a masterpiece of flavor fantasy every single time. We're flavor crazy and black coffee just does not exist in our universe. Never has, never will. International Delight iced coffee and creamers are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good™, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

