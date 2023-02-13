International Designers HEEYONGHEE, NOLO and User-Defined X MALDITO Captivate Global Fashion Collective One New York Fashion Week Shows

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Fashion Week showcases international fashion designers twice a year. Global Fashion Collective (GFC) captivated the crowd with its designers' upcoming fall 2023 collections. With designers from Japan, Indonesia, Mozambique, Mexico, and Korea, the audience saw lots of diversity and creativity throughout the show. The first collective show began at 1 p.m.ET and was streamed live through GFC's social media channels.

HEEYONGHEE

Top left to right: HEEYONGHEE, HEEYONGHEE, NOLO. Bottom left to right: NOLO, NOLO, User-Defined X MALDITO HEEYONGHEE

HEEYONGHeE's collection of women's wear was powerful to say the least. The collection was sexy and sophisticated with feminine details, yet still capturing a woman's strength and independence. It focused on reds, blacks, and whites and dabbled in a few other colors, earthy tones, and peppering in texture. Perfect for the metropolitan woman taking her from work to a hot night out.

Designer Hee-yong Shin of the brand 'HEEYONGHeE' is a new fashion designer who made her debut by participating in New York Fashion Week. She was invited to attend NYFW by GFC after she posted her master's works for the graduate school of Hongik University Fashion Design on her website. As a designer and modelist, she independently conducts most of her experiments on pattern making and fabric development and gets her inspiration mainly from 'visual phenomena' and 'conceptual art.' 'Spatialism,' the first theme of 'HEEYONGHeE,' started from the concept of space that influenced minimalism. It is a collection that expresses slash, combination tucking, drilling, and holes.

NOLO

Nolo showcased a mix of adult and kids' New York-inspired streetwear with jewel tones, some whites, metallics, prints, and not to forget matching tops and bottoms.

Luis Corrales, better known as Manolo, is the emergent head designer of NOLO Mx Brand based in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. With a basis in graphic and interior design, he started his career as a fashion designer in 2017 while in his late twenties after finding fashion design his true passion.

He discovered his love for fashion after visiting New York, NY, and being inspired by the culture of absolute freedom of expression in the New York streetwear scene. Here he witnessed fashion used as a medium to reveal one's true self and convey intimate ideas. He started designing custom pieces for local professional actors, dancers, and musicians from the urban scene, as well as for universities' theatre and dance programs in and near Hermosillo, Sonora. Through fashion, he found an art form through which he could express himself in ways he always knew he wanted to.

Manolo returned to Sonora, Mexico, with a hunger to learn everything there is to know about high fashion design. Soon, he began making and wearing his clothing, which often elicited questions like "Where did you get that?" from friends, family, and strangers. A month after Luis made his first piece, he produced for local buyers and collaborated with national artists. In December 2017, NOLO became a brand design.

The first appearance of NOLO design in an international fashion event was in July 2018 at INTERMODA, an international fashion showcase in Mexico, and again in 2019. Then came an invitation to present at New York Fashion Week in February of 2020, where NOLO attended its first professional fashion show as an emergent designer presenting its Mexicanolo Collection. NOLO collaborated with the New York Based Sprayground brand in the same week. NOLO's online store is coming soon.

User-Defined X MALDITO

User-defined x Maldito delivered an impactful show. The aim of its presentation is social impact to raise questions on gender and sexuality amongst younger generations.

Maldito is a multimedia project inviting a young community to engage with the main character of the eponymous Manga, released in 2022. MALDITO built the project as a totem of queer and camp culture, and we express ourselves through different physical and digital media such as fashion, illustration, porcelain, glassblowing, and NFTs. Through Maldito's love story, we aim to offer a lifestyle and raise questions on gender and sexuality amongst our young community.

Makeup by Claudia Trejo with New York Makeup Academy and Latina Glam using BULLY BLOCKER - full mineral based products on all models.

Hair by Odete DaSilva using Goldwell and Varis @OdeteDailvahair @Goldwellus @VarisProHair

About Global Fashion Collective

Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective's mission is to accelerate designer development by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for their show's participating designers. As the sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, which has been producing shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all runway shows. After showcasing in Paris, New York, and Tokyo, the Collective plans to expand its reach with upcoming shows in London and Milan for 2023. Global Fashion Collective aims to grow to be the industry leader in providing collective shows worldwide.

