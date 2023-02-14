International Designers Hengki Kawilarang, Lisa Ju, Taussy Daniel & Victorian Maiden Wow Global Fashion Collective III New York Fashion Week Show Audiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fashion Collective (GFC) wowed the crowd with its designers' fall 2023 collections at New York Fashion Week with their Global Fashion Collective III show. With designers from Japan, Indonesia, Mozambique, Mexico, China, France, and Korea, the audience saw abundant diversity and creativity throughout the show. The Global Collective III NYFW show took place on February 12th 2023 at 6:30 PM as a part of NYFW The Shows. Designers included:

Hengki Kawilarang

Lisa Ju Top Row: Lisa Ju, Bottom Left to Right: Hengki Kawilarang, TAÚSSY DANIEL, Victorian Maiden

Hengki Kawilarang is a fashion designer who started his career in 2001 in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a line of feminine, glamorous designs that always make every woman feel like a "diva" in every detail of her design. Full of glamorous elements such as crystals, feathers, and something shiny makes, his design unique.

Instagram Link:https://www.instagram.com/hengkikawilarang_id

Lisa Ju

Lisa Ju's collection embraces and highlights female curves. Enter a world of fantasy featuring 12 couture art of this upcoming collection that will be shown and titled: "Renceum Réjouissances. "Renceum means sparkling in Sundanese, and Réjouissances means festivities in French. She is combining her background who live in Bandung and her immense passion for French couture designs. This time she infused her 'back to the root' Indonesian culture into her artistry when appealing to an international audience. "I'm blessed to be influenced by a lot of different points of view growing up in Indonesia, which has so many different cultures, so many diverse textiles, crafts, arts, and yet a combination of original indigenous tradition and multiple modern foreign influences — that shaped me as a designer," Lisa said.

Reinventing Indonesia's traditional fabric: "Batik Priangan" and inspired by its patterns - the design is enriched with complexities of handmade eye-catching fabric manipulations techniques, applications of beads and crystal detailing, structural line design and also incorporates hand-painted fabric and heritage accessories from Indonesia artists to make it more avant-garde and also to support local artists.

Each gown not only underscores her unique ability to tap into Indonesia's rich cultural heritage but also an array of influences - the interplay of female empowerment, strength, and vulnerability are all reflected in exquisitely rendered couture in astro dust, galactic cobalt, sage leaf, and apricot crush color and mood of each piece created to achieve a modern aesthetic and reflect the subtle sense of the theme without sacrificing the elegance and uniqueness as her signature style.

Taussy Daniel

Taussy Daniel's stunning collection of formal evening wear was a mix of wearable art, all statement pieces, and all dresses from shades of seafoam and chartreuse to more traditional colors.



Taússy Daniel was born October 8, 1991, in Maputo, the capital of Moçambique. Taússy Daniel is today a well-known high-fashion brand (Haute Couture).

With her unique design, Taússy Daniel focuses her energy on all women who identify with eclectic style where the silhouette plays a central role.

A brand that emphasizes the feminine body using only selected cutting techniques and the highest grade of materials, making every TAÚSSY DANIEL woman a unique being that is envied, respected, and adored.

Instagram Link:https://www.instagram.com/taussydanielofficial

Victorian Maiden

Victorian Maiden was a hit with its throwback to the Victorian era. The brand started in Japan in1999 and is known for its beautiful silhouettes and has a reputation for being not only "Kawaii" but also adding elegant and coquettish elements to complete the fashion aesthetic for adults regardless of age. The brand will celebrate its 25th anniversary and bring the new "Victorian Maiden" to the fashion world. The collection is a more concentrated collection of the world fashion, from "Lolita fashion" to chic and ready-to-wear clothing that can be easily incorporated into daily style, to items with a motif of a person whom a girl adores.

The brand proudly presents the Japanese Victorian style-- the world of Victorian Maiden.

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/victorian_maiden/

Website Link: victorianmaiden.com

Makeup by Claudia Trejo with New York Makeup Academy and Latina Glam using BULLY BLOCKER - full mineral-based products on all models.

Hair by Odete DaSilva using Goldwell and Varis @OdeteDailvahair @Goldwellus @VarisProHair

About Global Fashion Collective

Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective's mission is to accelerate designer development by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for their show's participating designers. As the sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, which has been producing shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all runway shows. After showcasing in Paris, New York, and Tokyo, the Collective plans to expand its reach with upcoming shows in London and Milan for 2023.

