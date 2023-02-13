International Designers JASIVE, AMBERGLEAM, & MAISON DE HOE Captivate Global Fashion Collective II New York Fashion Week Shows

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Fashion Week, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) captivated the crowd with its designers' upcoming fall 2023 collections. With designers from Japan, Indonesia, Mozambique, Mexico, China, France, and Korea, here are just a few of the things we saw and loved during GFC's second collective show. The show took place on February 12th 2023 at 4 PM as a part of NYFW The Shows. Attendees were treated to an eclectic show consisting of three very different designers.

Top Left to Right: JASIVE, JASIVE, AMBERGLEAM.BOTTOM LEFT TO RIGHT: AMBERGLEAM, MAISON DE HOE, MAISON DE HOE AMBERGLEAM

Well known celebrities and VIP attendees spotted in the front row at the New York Fashion Week Shows included Nadia Jagessar who stole the hearts of audiences during Season One & Season Two of the popular Netflix series, Indian Matchmaking along with Gerardo Tamayo, Deputy Director of The Mexican Cultural Institute of New York.

Jasive makes a sophisticated, feminine style statement bringing elegance and a majestic, aristocratic feel to the runway. The collection was full of black, white, and various shades of greens, sprinkled with ruffles and lace and adorned with jewels, soft and see-through detail, and a hint of sensuality. Maison De Hoe put on an upbeat show with pops of colorful details and fun patterns, while Ambergleam brought a soothing vibe to the runway with its music, model strut, muted colors, and jewel and earthy tones. The street style was peppered with ripped clothes and relaxed fits, making the pieces perfect casual options. There were patterns, some flared bottoms, and a few fitted articles.

AMBERGLEAM

Lione Nagayama graduated from the Apparel Design Department of Bunka Fashion College in Japan. She and her husband Yuki Nagayama, an active beautician, design together as a couple.

For the 2022 Fall/Winter season, they launched the brand "Ambergrim," which weaves together men's and women's essence.

The concept is "clothing you want to share. The brand is inspired by clothing that can be shared without regard to gender, age, etc. The brand is actively involved in the UPCYCLE Project, which seeks out discarded fabrics and dead stock and breathes life into new clothing.

JASIVE

Jasive Fernández is Business woman and Mexican designer promoter of timeless fashion. International Director of the Spanish Brand Niza and founder of the Mexican signature Jasive with ready-to-wear collections and custom designs under an elegant and sophisticated concept. Known for developing ethical and sustainable fashion with an international presence. Jasive's collection is full of femininity, strength, presence and empowerment.

Maison De Hoe

Hanwei Su, a fashion designer in New York City and a Parsons graduate, presented her FW23 collection for her label during New York Fashion Week in February 2023.

SU's independent life abroad from the time she was 15 years old until the present, her research into the connection between art and the self, and her exposure to western philosophy and education have all helped to shape her unique way of thinking and designing in comparison to her peers who grew up in a traditionally Chinese environment. She saw herself as the result of the clash between her sense of New York and the aspects of China that she felt were true.

She is inspired to keep working because she wants to contribute to society through clothes design and develop a more morally upright fashion business. Her conversations have continuously focused on rights, equality, sustainability, and humanitarian issues, which should be obvious. Instead of only discussing them intellectually, she focuses on practical solutions to environmental and societal problems, such as new systems, design techniques, and material experiments and practices. She has been awarded the Tishman Fund for Excellence in Climate, Environmental Justice, and Sustainability and reached the finals of the IYDC Sustainable Fashion Competition.

Makeup by Claudia Trejo with New York Makeup Academy and Latina Glam using BULLY BLOCKER - full mineral based products on all models.

Hair by Odete DaSilva using Goldwell and Varis @OdeteDailvahair @Goldwellus @VarisProHair

About Global Fashion Collective

Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective's mission is to accelerate designer development by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for their show's participating designers. As the sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, which has been producing shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all runway shows. After showcasing in Paris, New York, and Tokyo, the Collective plans to expand its reach with upcoming shows in London and Milan for 2023. Global Fashion Collective aims to grow to be the industry leader in providing collective shows worldwide.

