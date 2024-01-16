International Diabetes Federation and Sanofi Global Health Unit collaborate to strengthen diabetes response in 40 countries

News provided by

International Diabetes Federation

16 Jan, 2024, 02:00 ET

The partnership will enhance diabetes care through training aimed at building capacity among healthcare professionals in low and middle-income countries.

BRUSSELS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in collaboration with Sanofi's Global Health Unit (GHU), is taking significant steps to improve access to diabetes care. The collaboration aims to support the early diagnosis, management and prevention of diabetes and its complications by training a minimum of 4,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) under-prepared to address the growing number of people living with diabetes.

The partnership will enhance the diabetes knowledge and skills of HCPs, particularly primary care physicians, nurses, diabetes educators and pharmacists in 40 countries.

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, the majority of the more than half a billion individuals now living with diabetes worldwide are found in LMICs. This number is predicted to reach 783 million by 2045, with 94% of the total increase occurring in LMICs – a total of 233 million more people with diabetes. Consequently, there is an increasing need for diabetes-trained healthcare professionals in these countries to help lead the response.

Compared to other regions, the highest proportionate increase in the number of people with diabetes by 2045 is predicted to occur in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a 129% increase expected. The region will be a significant area of focus for the partners during the first phase of the programme. The collaboration between IDF and GHU consists of the following key components:

  • Online training for 1,500 HCPs in 40 target countries.
  • Face-to-face training for 2,500 HCPs in five carefully selected countries.
  • Courses delivered in English and French.

The selection process for participants has started. Ministries of Health, national diabetes associations and scientific societies have already identified more than 500 healthcare professionals to take part in the training. The five countries selected for the face-to-face training are Cambodia, Chad, Malawi, Togo, and Uganda.

Professor Akhtar Hussain, President of the International Diabetes Federation, said: "We believe that access to quality diabetes care is a fundamental right for everyone living with diabetes, regardless of where they live. This collaboration with Sanofi's Global Health Unit marks a significant step towards realising our vision. By equipping healthcare professionals in under-served regions with the necessary knowledge and skills, we are not only transforming lives, but are also helping build a stronger global response to the threat diabetes currently poses to countries and communities."

"Sanofi's Global Health Unit is committed to ensuring access to affordable, equitable and sustainable healthcare in 40 of the most vulnerable countries around the world. Cross-sector partnerships, like this collaboration with IDF; are critical to achieving our shared mission to combat diabetes on a global scale. By empowering healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge and skills, we are working together to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by diabetes," added Jon Fairest, Head of Global Health Unit, Sanofi.

IDF and Sanofi's GHU recognise that achieving early diagnosis and equitable access to ongoing diabetes care require a collective effort, involving local and national health systems, inter-governmental agencies, and civil society.

For more information about this joint initiative, please visit www.idfdiabeteschool.org/ghu-training/en 

About The International Diabetes Federation
The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is an umbrella organisation of over 240 national diabetes associations in 160 countries and territories. Its mission is to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent diabetes in those at risk. The Federation has been leading the global diabetes community since 1950. www.idf.org

Also from this source

International Diabetes Federation and Sanofi Global Health Unit collaborate to strengthen diabetes response in 40 countries

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in collaboration with Sanofi's Global Health Unit (GHU), is taking significant steps to improve access...

Selon une étude de la Fédération internationale du diabète, plus de deux diabétiques sur trois présentent déjà des complications au moment du diagnostic

Sept personnes sur dix souffrant de diabète (72 %) ont découvert leur maladie après avoir développé des complications. En outre, la quasi-totalité...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.