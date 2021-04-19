International Eco-Conscious Haircare Brand, Rhyme & Reason Encourages Consumers to Join Mission of No New Plastic in Support of World Earth Day

The booming $500 billion per year global personal care industry relies heavily on the use of plastic for product packaging, one of Mother Earth's biggest adversaries. In fact, Americans use 2,500,000 plastic bottles every hour! 1 Everything from shampoo and conditioner, to body wash and other popular personal care essentials are housed in pervasive, excessive plastic packaging that most often cannot be recycled. Typically that plastic waste that ends up in our landfills and oceans can kill as many as 1 million sea creatures annually. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050! 2

Working tirelessly as the first mainstream haircare brand to create a 100% recycled plastic cap, Rhyme & Reason is urging consumers to join their mission to make a more eco conscious choice by not buying products made from new plastic materials. Start today by assessing daily buying habits and make conscious decisions about the earth-shattering conveniences that the industry has become accustomed to.

Marine Biologist and Rhyme & Reason Expert Circle member Andy Donnelly says, "As humans, we are in the process of changing our relationship with plastics. It takes bravery to challenge the status quo and say no, we aren't going to accept business as usual, we CAN create a product which is both widely available and good value but environmentally sensitive. The no new plastics stance by Rhyme & Reason is a significant first step."

Rhyme & Reason is as passionate about the planet as they are about amazing hair. In line with their ethos of "Sustainable and Sensational," each Rhyme & Reason bottle, jar and cap can be recycled together and their custom square-shaped bottles pack tightly together to reduce the shipping of air. As members of the international movement, 1% For the Planet, Rhyme & Reason donates 1% of gross sales each year to impactful environmental causes, helping to preserve and restore the planet for tomorrow and making good on their promise to do what they can to be a part of the change.

About Rhyme & Reason

Rhyme & Reason is an eco-friendly, sustainable haircare brand that is as passionate about the planet as they are about amazing hair. Developed for every hair type, texture and concern, they provide high performing formulas that are 90%+ natural, Dermatologist approved, vegan and cruelty-free all packaged in a 100% recycled and recyclable bottle and cap. Rhyme & Reason is exclusively available at Target and Target.com. www.rhymeandreasonhair.com

