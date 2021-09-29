International Economic Development Council CEO/President Jeff Finkle Presented Distinguished Service Award at New York State Economic Development Council Annual Awards Ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Finkle, CEO and President of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), was presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC) Annual Awards Ceremony held in Cooperstown this week.

As President and CEO of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), Jeff Finkle is a recognized leader and authority on economic development. With the formation of IEDC in 2001 following the merger of the Council for Urban Economic Development (CUED) - where he was president for 15 years - and the American Economic Development Council (AEDC), Finkle set the course for a more effective and influential organization. Today IEDC is the world's largest economic development membership organization and is a $5 million annual operation that is renowned for its leadership in professionalizing and diversifying the field of economic development. Finkle has announced his retirement in early 2022.

"Under Jeff's leadership and vision, the economic development field has grown tremendously across the United States," NYSEDC Executive Director Ryan Silva, "It has been an honor and privilege to work with Jeff on national and statewide initiates."

"More than 30 years ago, Jeff took a profession that was fragmented and barely understood and shaped it into an industry that today commands the respect of both the private and public sectors," said Tom Kucharski, IEDC board chair, president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, and NYSEDC board member. "He did this through training and certification and creative economic recovery initiatives for communities large and small. The IEDC staff, board and our many partners are privileged to have worked with him and appreciate his many contributions."

For more than 30 years, NYSEDC has been the state's principal organization representing economic development professionals, colleges and universities, and public-sector enterprises. Its members include IDAs, local development corporations (LDCs), banks, underwriters, bond counsels, utilities, chambers of commerce, real estate developers, business incubators, workforce organizations, and private corporations. The NYSEDC Economic Development Awards program recognizes the state's best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, influential leaders, and rising stars. These awards honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities.

The New York State Economic Development Council is the state's principal, nonprofit membership organization representing public, private, and nonprofit economic development professionals.

