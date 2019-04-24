AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the annual report 2018. During 2018, IE BV earned a net income of 0.72 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The annual report 2018 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:

http://www.endesa.com/EN/ACCIONISTAS/RENTAFIJA/RENTAFIJA/estadosfinancieros

