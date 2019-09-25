International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) Publishes Interim Financial Statements of 2019

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published its 2019 interim financial statements for the period ended on June 30, 2019. During first half of 2019, IE BV earned a net income of 0,3 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30, 2019 can be viewed and downloaded at the following links:

Spanish: https://www.endesa.com/es/inversores/a201610-renta-fija.html

English: https://www.endesa.com/en/investors/a201611-fixed-income.html

