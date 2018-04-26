International Endesa B.V. Publishes the Annual Report of 2017

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the annual report 2017. During 2017, IE BV earned a net income of EUR 0.57 million, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The annual report 2017 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:

http://www.endesa.com/EN/ACCIONISTAS/RENTAFIJA/RENTAFIJA/estadosfinancieros

