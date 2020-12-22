International English Language Learning App, EWA: Learn English, Launches in North America

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EWA: Learn English , one of the fastest growing English language learning apps in the world, today announced its formal launch into the North American market. The extremely popular mobile and web app, which has seen over 35 million downloads since its inception in 2017, has been quietly establishing itself as the premiere resource for those looking to learn the English language internationally, and has now turned its attention to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

What sets EWA: Learn English apart from the competition is its use of pop culture to engage and motivate learners to quickly grasp the language. EWA users can readily learn English by watching clips of their favorite movie and TV shows or by reading or listening to thousands of best-selling books available on the app. Plus, users can play educational games as they make their way through the 14 themed courses, which range from learning common travel phrases to love and business topics. In addition, the app supports learning English in over thirty different languages.

"We have seen absolutely phenomenal growth in the three years we have been in operation," said Max Korneev, the CEO and Co-founder of EWA: Learn English. "I actually taught myself how to speak English by watching Game of Thrones and reading John Grisham novels. It was that experience that inspired me to create a language learning app that made people actually want to stick with learning a new language by doing things they already love to do, like reading their favorite books and watching popular TV shows. When you enjoy learning, you are more likely to keep doing it!"

The app added millions of new users since the height of the pandemic, as more people turned to learning English to entertain and broaden their language skills during global lockdowns. Interestingly, native Mandarin, Spanish, and Russian speakers make up the majority of the users using the app to learn the English language, with most users citing "education" or "business" related reasons for its use.

EWA: Learn English boasts a massive organic following on social media as well, with over three million Instagram followers and over one million Facebook fans actively engaged in discussions to improve their reading and writing skills.

"My goal is to make anyone, regardless of where they live in the world, feel confident in learning to speak the English language. When you learn to speak English, you're not just learning a language, you're creating a better opportunity for yourself. By knowing how to speak English, many doors will open for you," said Korneev.

EWA: Learn English is available on the App Store , Google Play Store , and via desktop and offers both free and paid versions.

