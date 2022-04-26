International Expansion Services Provider INS Global Announces New EU Regional Office

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading international Recruitment, Professional Employer Organization (PEO), and Global Employer of Record (EOR) services provider INS Global has announced that it has opened a new central office in Lille, France, in February 2022 to better provide its clients with innovative HR outsourcing solutions.

INS Global already supports over 600 companies with global expansion support and services in more than 80 countries worldwide. With over 15 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of its industry to draw from, INS Global has decided to take this opportunity to expand the range of services available to EMEA companies and those in APAC and the Americas.

This announcement follows a period of unparalleled development for INS Global, after several years of year-on-year growth and even doubling its workforce over the last two years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, INS Global opened a USA office in 2021.

Wei Hsu, Founder and Managing Director, created INS Global in 2006 to better serve companies seeking ways to hire or transfer their employees overseas. During his years of experience in various international enterprises, he has seen the challenges companies undergo when expanding globally.

"We are honored to announce this vital next step in our company vision," said Wei Hsu. "Our office in France will support and extend the current efforts of our offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore, Madrid, and our most recent offices in the USA."

"With the opening of this new office, INS Global looks ahead in its plan to offer its full range of service options to all of our valued partners in the APAC and EMEA regions. We will continue to improve and add to the services we provide for our clients in these regions in the future," continued Wei Hsu. "Founded and headquartered in Shanghai, China, with regional offices in four continents, we are experienced in the challenges of global expansion and offer a range of solutions to aid our clients expanding rapidly, efficiently, and fearlessly."

INS Global offers a full range of HR outsourcing solutions to simplify overseas expansion, including Recruitment, PEO, EOR, Payroll, or Contractor Management services.

INS Global is a technology-based Global PEO/Employer of Record and Recruitment service provider. With regional teams and direct entities in 80+ countries, we understand the challenges of global expansion and offer a range of solutions to aid our clients in expanding rapidly, efficiently, and fearlessly.

Our teams of INS Global advisors are here to offer their decades of experience and expertise in international business, law, and global mobility. We give you access to our global networks of local knowledge and resources to provide you with the best tailormade expansion solutions.

