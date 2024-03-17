International Experts Gather to Discuss Institutionalizing Peace

HWPL Hosts 8th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War

NEW YORK, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war, and numerous international disputes claimed the lives of more than 33,000 civilians and displaced millions. Recognizing this dire reality, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international non-governmental organization, held its 8th annual commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) on March 14th at its peace training institute in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The event theme was, "Building the Minds of Peace: Promoting Institutional Peace via Intercultural Dialogue and Understanding."

Since the DPCW's proclamation on March 14, 2016, HWPL has held annual commemorative ceremonies calling for the institutionalization of peace. This year's event gathered about 12,500 distinguished experts from diverse fields, including the political, legal, religious, educational, media, women and youth sectors. The ceremony included congratulatory speeches, remarks from various speakers, and performances depicting the journey of peace and the contents of the DPCW.

Drafted in collaboration with international legal specialists from 15 countries, the DPCW is comprised of 10 articles and 38 clauses. This document outlines the principles necessary to prevent and resolve conflicts and cultivate a peaceful global society. The DPCW also defines clear roles for individuals, communities, and nations in an effort to achieve lasting peace.

Hosting interfaith dialogues with leaders of different religions is key to addressing conflicts that threaten global peace. "Different religions should come together, learn each other's values and become one by comparative study on scriptures," said HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee. "Religious communities should practice faith based on scriptures, so they can live with humanity on this earth. We must create a world where people communicate, cooperate, and help each other regardless of religion."

In addition to preparing interreligious dialogues, HWPL is expanding its peace education network and gathering media personnel for trainings to secure press freedom and enhance the perception of peace.

"HWPL plans to do peace work in cooperation with the press across many West African countries and we plan to continuously work with the organization for the sake of training reporters and enhancing our expertise in reporting," said Karim Goundi, TANEKA TV communicator at the HWPL West Africa Press Forum last December.

