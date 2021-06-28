International experts join Microba Life Sciences inaugural IBD Advisory Panel

BRISBANE, Australia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision microbiome science company, Microba Life Sciences, has appointed three respected key opinion leaders in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) to their IBD Advisory Panel to translate research into clinical outcomes for IBD sufferers.

Professors from Mount Sinai Doctors, Professor Jean-Frederic Colombel, MD and University of Miami Health System, Professor Maria Teresa Abreu will join with Australia's Associate Professor Jake Begun from Mater Health to guide the company's therapeutic programs to address major unmet clinical needs associated with IBD treatment.

The three renowned gastroenterology experts will provide insight to Microba's research team on therapeutic clinical needs, translation of therapeutic candidates into and through the clinic.

The aim being to accelerate patient access to breakthrough new microbiome-based therapies to improve standard of care.

US-based Professor Jean-Frederic Colombel MD is an internationally recognized clinician and researcher in IBD, having made multiple ground-breaking discoveries in IBD genetics, risk factors and treatments.

Professor Maria Teresa Abreu is a globally renowned expert in intestinal inflammation, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Her laboratory focuses on innate immunity, diet, and the role of the microbiome to improve therapies for IBD.

Harvard-trained, Associate Professor Jakob Begun is a world-renowned leader in clinical trials and research, specializing in the delivery of care and effectiveness of current therapies.

Microba CEO Blake Wills said the new advisory panel was comprised of a group of globally experienced gastroenterologists who would add significant value to the company's mission of achieving important advancements in medicine.

"These three respected experts form our IBD Advisory Panel and their collective skills will support the development of our novel therapies," he said.

"The calibre of Professor Colombel, Dr Abreu and Associate Professor Begun will assist us in developing much-needed novel treatments that will advance the care of patients suffering from the challenging symptoms of IBD."

Associate Professor Jake Begun is one of Australia's top gastroenterologists, IBD Group Leader at the Mater Research Institute and Chair of the Gastroenterology Society of Australia's IBD Faculty Executive Committee.

"Inflammatory Bowel Disease, both Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, is a debilitating disease for many people and there remains a critical need for safe and effective therapeutics that will provide durable remission, improve the quality of life, and reduce the need for surgery or hospital admissions," he said.

"Through this international Advisory Panel, we will aim to accelerate the development of our therapeutic candidates and inform future microbiome-based diagnostic tools through Microba's human-first, big-data driven approach."

IBD is prevalent worldwide, with 396 cases per 100,000 cases, with around 6.8 million living with IBD around the globe in 2019[1].

About Microba Life Sciences

Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome science company taking a human-first, data-driven approach to therapeutic discovery. Powered by precision analysis, Microba's therapeutic discovery platform is harnessing the microbiome to make important advancements in medicine. By combining human data with leading informatic approaches, Microba has identified lead candidates for microbiome-derived treatments that have achieved excellent results and are being prepared for human trials.

[1] https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langas/article/PIIS2468-1253(19)30333-4/fulltext

Contact: Melissa Raassina, [email protected]

SOURCE Microba Life Sciences

Related Links

https://www.microba.com

