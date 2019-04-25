International Experts Seek Economic Means to Preserve the Dayton Accord

JAHORINA, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Politicians from Germany, Italy, Belgium, Slovakia and from the European Parliament convened this week in the Serb Republic ski resort of Jahorina to explore ways to develop Republika Srpska and defend the provisions of the 1995 Dayton Agreement which provided the territory with international recognition.

The round table, organized by the Milton Friedman Institute, Italy, as part of a two-day Economic Forum organised on behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia, brought a diverse group of European politicians together to explore "new political and media opportunities to preserve the Dayton Agreement."

"This country can be the Switzerland of the Balkans," Frank Creyelman, honorary senator in the Parliament of Flanders, Belgium, commented. "However what is not known cannot be loved. More effort needs to be made on social media." Mr. Creyelman said that, as a member of Belgium's Flemish community, he understood, "How difficult it is to live in a superficial construction with different cultures." But he paid credit to the government of Prime Minister Radovan Višković for its efforts to attract investors to Republika Srpska.

German deputy Waldemar Herdt said, "I'm thinking to establish a platform in the Bundestag on cooperation between Germany and the Serb Republic in order to work together for a better relationship on business and political issues."

Italian MEP Giullia Moi said she had come to Bosnia to take part in a series of high level meetings with Milorad Dodik, chairman and Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, about economic development. "I also explained how the new media and new technologies could be fundamental for the development of this country, which for years was battered by wars and conflicts and is now emerging into lasting peace and socio-economic development."

Giacomo Bezzi, member of the Parliament of the Autonomous Region of Trentino-South Tyrol, Italy, said, "The model of autonomy in Trentino-South Tyrol is a successful example for Republika Srbska."

Alessandro Musolino, executive director for foreign policy at the Milton Friedman Institute, Rome, organisers of the event, noted that, "Republika Srbska is itself a successful example under the leadership of President Dodik." He suggested a partnership with Trentino-South Tyrol to promote the territory and to attract investment, adding that, "It is important that there be no foreign interference in domestic affairs."

