International Eye Associates Joins the Florida Eye Specialists Network

Brings Specialty Eye Care to Ormond Beach, FL

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Eye Specialists, the largest eye practice in North Florida, and International Eye Associates, a trusted Ormond Beach practice of over 20 years, have joined forces to improve access to specialty eye care in the Ormond Beach area. With this partnership, International Eye Associates and its team will join the Florida Eye Specialists network, marking the practice's first office in the area.

Committed to excellence in eye care, International Eye Associates brings together a team of dedicated doctors and staff led by fellowship-trained ophthalmologists Samantha N. Habhab, MD, and Kenzo J. Koike, MD. Both are distinguished in their fields and bring a wealth of expertise to the Ormond Beach community.

International Eye Associates will serve as one of the area's premier ophthalmic treatment, research, and education centers. The office offers a comprehensive range of eye care services, including cataracts, cornea, dry eye, glaucoma, and general ophthalmology.

Dr. Koike, a board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologist, focuses on the cornea, complex cataracts, and glaucoma. He remains at the forefront of technological advancements and actively engages in local and international eye care missions.

Dr. Habhab, a fellowship-trained ophthalmologist, specializes in general eye care, cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery. She is actively involved in professional societies like the American Academy of Ophthalmology and brings compassionate, patient-centered care to the practice.

CEO and managing partner Rajesh K. Shetty, MD is optimistic about this new addition to the Florida Eye Specialists network.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone for Florida Eye Specialists, reflecting our commitment to providing exceptional eye care to communities across Florida," said Dr. Shetty. "The partnership with International Eye Associates is a testament to our continuous growth and progress, ensuring we can meet the diverse patient eye care needs in Ormond Beach and beyond."

To make an appointment, patients can call (386) 673-3939 or visit InternationalEye.com.

About International Eye Associates

International Eye Associates, part of the Florida Eye Specialists network, is a state-of-the-art eye care center in Ormond Beach, FL, dedicated to providing excellence in eye care. Led by fellowship-trained ophthalmologists Samantha N. Habhab, MD, and Kenzo J. Koike, MD, the clinic offers premier treatments and compassionate care in various eye care specialties, including cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, and more.

SOURCE Florida Eye Specialists

